  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander
  4. Used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander
  5. Appraisal value

2006 Mitsubishi Outlander Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,373$3,632$4,322
Clean$2,185$3,341$3,972
Average$1,811$2,760$3,272
Rough$1,436$2,179$2,572
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,055$2,907$3,375
Clean$1,893$2,674$3,101
Average$1,568$2,209$2,555
Rough$1,244$1,743$2,008
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,980$2,959$3,495
Clean$1,824$2,722$3,212
Average$1,511$2,249$2,646
Rough$1,199$1,775$2,080
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,967$2,912$3,431
Clean$1,812$2,679$3,153
Average$1,501$2,213$2,597
Rough$1,191$1,747$2,041
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,266$3,237$3,770
Clean$2,087$2,978$3,465
Average$1,729$2,460$2,854
Rough$1,372$1,942$2,243
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,080$3,062$3,601
Clean$1,916$2,817$3,309
Average$1,588$2,327$2,726
Rough$1,259$1,837$2,143
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,310$3,464$4,096
Clean$2,128$3,186$3,764
Average$1,763$2,632$3,101
Rough$1,399$2,077$2,437
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,634$2,287$2,646
Clean$1,505$2,104$2,432
Average$1,247$1,738$2,003
Rough$989$1,372$1,575
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Outlander near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,505 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,104 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Outlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,505 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,104 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,505 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,104 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander ranges from $989 to $2,646, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.