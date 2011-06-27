Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,373
|$3,632
|$4,322
|Clean
|$2,185
|$3,341
|$3,972
|Average
|$1,811
|$2,760
|$3,272
|Rough
|$1,436
|$2,179
|$2,572
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,055
|$2,907
|$3,375
|Clean
|$1,893
|$2,674
|$3,101
|Average
|$1,568
|$2,209
|$2,555
|Rough
|$1,244
|$1,743
|$2,008
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,980
|$2,959
|$3,495
|Clean
|$1,824
|$2,722
|$3,212
|Average
|$1,511
|$2,249
|$2,646
|Rough
|$1,199
|$1,775
|$2,080
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,967
|$2,912
|$3,431
|Clean
|$1,812
|$2,679
|$3,153
|Average
|$1,501
|$2,213
|$2,597
|Rough
|$1,191
|$1,747
|$2,041
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,266
|$3,237
|$3,770
|Clean
|$2,087
|$2,978
|$3,465
|Average
|$1,729
|$2,460
|$2,854
|Rough
|$1,372
|$1,942
|$2,243
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,080
|$3,062
|$3,601
|Clean
|$1,916
|$2,817
|$3,309
|Average
|$1,588
|$2,327
|$2,726
|Rough
|$1,259
|$1,837
|$2,143
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,310
|$3,464
|$4,096
|Clean
|$2,128
|$3,186
|$3,764
|Average
|$1,763
|$2,632
|$3,101
|Rough
|$1,399
|$2,077
|$2,437
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,634
|$2,287
|$2,646
|Clean
|$1,505
|$2,104
|$2,432
|Average
|$1,247
|$1,738
|$2,003
|Rough
|$989
|$1,372
|$1,575