2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,849$15,420$17,352
Clean$13,609$15,150$17,043
Average$13,129$14,611$16,426
Rough$12,649$14,073$15,808
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,378$13,791$15,528
Clean$12,164$13,550$15,251
Average$11,735$13,068$14,699
Rough$11,306$12,586$14,146
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,743$16,444$18,533
Clean$14,487$16,156$18,204
Average$13,976$15,581$17,544
Rough$13,465$15,007$16,884
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,774$16,402$18,405
Clean$14,518$16,115$18,077
Average$14,006$15,542$17,422
Rough$13,494$14,969$16,767
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,774$16,402$18,405
Clean$14,518$16,115$18,077
Average$14,006$15,542$17,422
Rough$13,494$14,969$16,767
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,983$15,525$17,422
Clean$13,740$15,254$17,112
Average$13,256$14,711$16,492
Rough$12,771$14,169$15,872
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,653$17,359$19,456
Clean$15,382$17,055$19,110
Average$14,839$16,449$18,417
Rough$14,297$15,842$17,725
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,362$15,027$17,072
Clean$13,130$14,764$16,768
Average$12,667$14,239$16,160
Rough$12,204$13,714$15,552
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,901$16,472$18,405
Clean$14,643$16,184$18,077
Average$14,127$15,609$17,422
Rough$13,610$15,033$16,767
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,078$14,555$16,370
Clean$12,851$14,300$16,078
Average$12,398$13,792$15,496
Rough$11,945$13,283$14,913
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SP 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,895$15,446$17,352
Clean$13,655$15,176$17,043
Average$13,173$14,636$16,426
Rough$12,691$14,096$15,808
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,851 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,300 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,851 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,300 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,851 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,300 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ranges from $11,945 to $16,370, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.