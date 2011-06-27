Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,849
|$15,420
|$17,352
|Clean
|$13,609
|$15,150
|$17,043
|Average
|$13,129
|$14,611
|$16,426
|Rough
|$12,649
|$14,073
|$15,808
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,378
|$13,791
|$15,528
|Clean
|$12,164
|$13,550
|$15,251
|Average
|$11,735
|$13,068
|$14,699
|Rough
|$11,306
|$12,586
|$14,146
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,743
|$16,444
|$18,533
|Clean
|$14,487
|$16,156
|$18,204
|Average
|$13,976
|$15,581
|$17,544
|Rough
|$13,465
|$15,007
|$16,884
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,774
|$16,402
|$18,405
|Clean
|$14,518
|$16,115
|$18,077
|Average
|$14,006
|$15,542
|$17,422
|Rough
|$13,494
|$14,969
|$16,767
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,774
|$16,402
|$18,405
|Clean
|$14,518
|$16,115
|$18,077
|Average
|$14,006
|$15,542
|$17,422
|Rough
|$13,494
|$14,969
|$16,767
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,983
|$15,525
|$17,422
|Clean
|$13,740
|$15,254
|$17,112
|Average
|$13,256
|$14,711
|$16,492
|Rough
|$12,771
|$14,169
|$15,872
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,653
|$17,359
|$19,456
|Clean
|$15,382
|$17,055
|$19,110
|Average
|$14,839
|$16,449
|$18,417
|Rough
|$14,297
|$15,842
|$17,725
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,362
|$15,027
|$17,072
|Clean
|$13,130
|$14,764
|$16,768
|Average
|$12,667
|$14,239
|$16,160
|Rough
|$12,204
|$13,714
|$15,552
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,901
|$16,472
|$18,405
|Clean
|$14,643
|$16,184
|$18,077
|Average
|$14,127
|$15,609
|$17,422
|Rough
|$13,610
|$15,033
|$16,767
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,078
|$14,555
|$16,370
|Clean
|$12,851
|$14,300
|$16,078
|Average
|$12,398
|$13,792
|$15,496
|Rough
|$11,945
|$13,283
|$14,913
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SP 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,895
|$15,446
|$17,352
|Clean
|$13,655
|$15,176
|$17,043
|Average
|$13,173
|$14,636
|$16,426
|Rough
|$12,691
|$14,096
|$15,808