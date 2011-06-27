  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,409$18,231$20,795
Clean$14,629$17,290$19,692
Average$13,068$15,408$17,484
Rough$11,508$13,526$15,277
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,529$17,444$20,090
Clean$13,793$16,544$19,024
Average$12,322$14,743$16,891
Rough$10,850$12,942$14,759
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,523$14,757$16,788
Clean$11,889$13,996$15,897
Average$10,621$12,472$14,115
Rough$9,352$10,949$12,333
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,332$15,939$18,307
Clean$12,657$15,117$17,336
Average$11,306$13,471$15,392
Rough$9,956$11,826$13,449
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,926$18,117$21,011
Clean$14,170$17,181$19,895
Average$12,658$15,311$17,665
Rough$11,146$13,441$15,435
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,801$16,461$18,876
Clean$13,102$15,612$17,874
Average$11,704$13,912$15,870
Rough$10,306$12,213$13,867
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,302$18,062$20,569
Clean$14,528$17,130$19,478
Average$12,978$15,265$17,294
Rough$11,428$13,400$15,111
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,983$15,797$18,350
Clean$12,325$14,982$17,376
Average$11,010$13,351$15,428
Rough$9,695$11,720$13,481
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,865$17,923$20,699
Clean$14,112$16,998$19,600
Average$12,607$15,148$17,403
Rough$11,101$13,297$15,206
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,909$17,698$20,232
Clean$14,154$16,785$19,158
Average$12,644$14,958$17,010
Rough$11,134$13,131$14,863
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 INFINITI Q50 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,325 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,982 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI Q50 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,325 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,982 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 INFINITI Q50, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,325 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,982 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 INFINITI Q50. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 INFINITI Q50 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 INFINITI Q50 ranges from $9,695 to $18,350, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 INFINITI Q50 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.