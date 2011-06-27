Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,409
|$18,231
|$20,795
|Clean
|$14,629
|$17,290
|$19,692
|Average
|$13,068
|$15,408
|$17,484
|Rough
|$11,508
|$13,526
|$15,277
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,529
|$17,444
|$20,090
|Clean
|$13,793
|$16,544
|$19,024
|Average
|$12,322
|$14,743
|$16,891
|Rough
|$10,850
|$12,942
|$14,759
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,523
|$14,757
|$16,788
|Clean
|$11,889
|$13,996
|$15,897
|Average
|$10,621
|$12,472
|$14,115
|Rough
|$9,352
|$10,949
|$12,333
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,332
|$15,939
|$18,307
|Clean
|$12,657
|$15,117
|$17,336
|Average
|$11,306
|$13,471
|$15,392
|Rough
|$9,956
|$11,826
|$13,449
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,926
|$18,117
|$21,011
|Clean
|$14,170
|$17,181
|$19,895
|Average
|$12,658
|$15,311
|$17,665
|Rough
|$11,146
|$13,441
|$15,435
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,801
|$16,461
|$18,876
|Clean
|$13,102
|$15,612
|$17,874
|Average
|$11,704
|$13,912
|$15,870
|Rough
|$10,306
|$12,213
|$13,867
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,302
|$18,062
|$20,569
|Clean
|$14,528
|$17,130
|$19,478
|Average
|$12,978
|$15,265
|$17,294
|Rough
|$11,428
|$13,400
|$15,111
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,983
|$15,797
|$18,350
|Clean
|$12,325
|$14,982
|$17,376
|Average
|$11,010
|$13,351
|$15,428
|Rough
|$9,695
|$11,720
|$13,481
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,865
|$17,923
|$20,699
|Clean
|$14,112
|$16,998
|$19,600
|Average
|$12,607
|$15,148
|$17,403
|Rough
|$11,101
|$13,297
|$15,206
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,909
|$17,698
|$20,232
|Clean
|$14,154
|$16,785
|$19,158
|Average
|$12,644
|$14,958
|$17,010
|Rough
|$11,134
|$13,131
|$14,863