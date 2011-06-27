  1. Home
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$685$1,244$1,527
Clean$611$1,110$1,367
Average$463$841$1,046
Rough$315$573$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$780$1,517$1,890
Clean$696$1,353$1,692
Average$527$1,026$1,295
Rough$359$699$898
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$525$1,188$1,527
Clean$468$1,060$1,367
Average$355$804$1,046
Rough$242$548$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$660$1,241$1,536
Clean$589$1,107$1,375
Average$446$840$1,052
Rough$304$572$730
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$721$1,374$1,704
Clean$643$1,226$1,525
Average$487$929$1,167
Rough$332$633$810
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$649$1,272$1,588
Clean$579$1,135$1,422
Average$439$861$1,088
Rough$299$586$755
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$692$1,246$1,527
Clean$618$1,112$1,367
Average$468$843$1,046
Rough$319$574$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$692$1,374$1,719
Clean$618$1,226$1,539
Average$468$929$1,178
Rough$319$633$817
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$560$1,200$1,527
Clean$499$1,071$1,367
Average$378$812$1,046
Rough$258$553$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$759$1,484$1,851
Clean$677$1,324$1,656
Average$514$1,004$1,268
Rough$350$684$879
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$762$1,511$1,891
Clean$680$1,348$1,693
Average$515$1,022$1,296
Rough$351$696$899
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$745$1,440$1,792
Clean$665$1,284$1,604
Average$504$974$1,228
Rough$343$663$851
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$726$1,440$1,802
Clean$648$1,285$1,613
Average$491$974$1,235
Rough$334$663$856
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$738$1,375$1,698
Clean$658$1,227$1,520
Average$499$930$1,163
Rough$340$634$807
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$698$1,324$1,641
Clean$622$1,181$1,468
Average$472$895$1,124
Rough$321$610$779
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$650$1,321$1,662
Clean$580$1,179$1,488
Average$439$894$1,139
Rough$299$609$790
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$645$1,232$1,531
Clean$575$1,099$1,370
Average$436$834$1,049
Rough$297$568$727
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$658$1,280$1,596
Clean$587$1,142$1,428
Average$445$866$1,093
Rough$303$590$758
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$762$1,467$1,824
Clean$680$1,309$1,632
Average$515$992$1,249
Rough$351$676$866
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$669$1,386$1,750
Clean$597$1,236$1,566
Average$453$937$1,199
Rough$308$638$831
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$819$1,533$1,894
Clean$730$1,367$1,695
Average$554$1,037$1,297
Rough$377$706$900
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$556$1,199$1,527
Clean$496$1,069$1,367
Average$376$811$1,046
Rough$256$552$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$593$1,424$1,849
Clean$529$1,271$1,655
Average$401$963$1,267
Rough$273$656$879
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$854$1,658$2,064
Clean$761$1,479$1,848
Average$577$1,121$1,414
Rough$393$764$981
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$743$1,380$1,704
Clean$663$1,232$1,525
Average$502$934$1,167
Rough$342$636$810
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$774$1,453$1,797
Clean$690$1,296$1,608
Average$523$983$1,231
Rough$356$669$854
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$842$1,557$1,919
Clean$751$1,389$1,718
Average$569$1,053$1,315
Rough$388$717$912
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$824$1,551$1,918
Clean$735$1,383$1,717
Average$557$1,049$1,314
Rough$379$714$911
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$529$1,190$1,527
Clean$472$1,061$1,367
Average$357$805$1,046
Rough$243$548$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$641$1,228$1,527
Clean$572$1,096$1,367
Average$433$831$1,046
Rough$295$566$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$716$1,451$1,825
Clean$638$1,295$1,633
Average$484$982$1,250
Rough$329$669$867
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$964$1,779$2,190
Clean$860$1,587$1,960
Average$652$1,203$1,501
Rough$444$820$1,041
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$678$1,306$1,624
Clean$605$1,165$1,454
Average$459$883$1,113
Rough$312$602$772
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$664$1,281$1,595
Clean$592$1,143$1,427
Average$449$867$1,092
Rough$306$590$758
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $605 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,165 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $605 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,165 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1994 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $605 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,165 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1994 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $312 to $1,624, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.