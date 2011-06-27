Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$685
|$1,244
|$1,527
|Clean
|$611
|$1,110
|$1,367
|Average
|$463
|$841
|$1,046
|Rough
|$315
|$573
|$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$780
|$1,517
|$1,890
|Clean
|$696
|$1,353
|$1,692
|Average
|$527
|$1,026
|$1,295
|Rough
|$359
|$699
|$898
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$525
|$1,188
|$1,527
|Clean
|$468
|$1,060
|$1,367
|Average
|$355
|$804
|$1,046
|Rough
|$242
|$548
|$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$660
|$1,241
|$1,536
|Clean
|$589
|$1,107
|$1,375
|Average
|$446
|$840
|$1,052
|Rough
|$304
|$572
|$730
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$721
|$1,374
|$1,704
|Clean
|$643
|$1,226
|$1,525
|Average
|$487
|$929
|$1,167
|Rough
|$332
|$633
|$810
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$649
|$1,272
|$1,588
|Clean
|$579
|$1,135
|$1,422
|Average
|$439
|$861
|$1,088
|Rough
|$299
|$586
|$755
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$692
|$1,246
|$1,527
|Clean
|$618
|$1,112
|$1,367
|Average
|$468
|$843
|$1,046
|Rough
|$319
|$574
|$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$692
|$1,374
|$1,719
|Clean
|$618
|$1,226
|$1,539
|Average
|$468
|$929
|$1,178
|Rough
|$319
|$633
|$817
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$560
|$1,200
|$1,527
|Clean
|$499
|$1,071
|$1,367
|Average
|$378
|$812
|$1,046
|Rough
|$258
|$553
|$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$759
|$1,484
|$1,851
|Clean
|$677
|$1,324
|$1,656
|Average
|$514
|$1,004
|$1,268
|Rough
|$350
|$684
|$879
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$762
|$1,511
|$1,891
|Clean
|$680
|$1,348
|$1,693
|Average
|$515
|$1,022
|$1,296
|Rough
|$351
|$696
|$899
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$745
|$1,440
|$1,792
|Clean
|$665
|$1,284
|$1,604
|Average
|$504
|$974
|$1,228
|Rough
|$343
|$663
|$851
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$726
|$1,440
|$1,802
|Clean
|$648
|$1,285
|$1,613
|Average
|$491
|$974
|$1,235
|Rough
|$334
|$663
|$856
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$738
|$1,375
|$1,698
|Clean
|$658
|$1,227
|$1,520
|Average
|$499
|$930
|$1,163
|Rough
|$340
|$634
|$807
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$698
|$1,324
|$1,641
|Clean
|$622
|$1,181
|$1,468
|Average
|$472
|$895
|$1,124
|Rough
|$321
|$610
|$779
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$650
|$1,321
|$1,662
|Clean
|$580
|$1,179
|$1,488
|Average
|$439
|$894
|$1,139
|Rough
|$299
|$609
|$790
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$645
|$1,232
|$1,531
|Clean
|$575
|$1,099
|$1,370
|Average
|$436
|$834
|$1,049
|Rough
|$297
|$568
|$727
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$658
|$1,280
|$1,596
|Clean
|$587
|$1,142
|$1,428
|Average
|$445
|$866
|$1,093
|Rough
|$303
|$590
|$758
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$762
|$1,467
|$1,824
|Clean
|$680
|$1,309
|$1,632
|Average
|$515
|$992
|$1,249
|Rough
|$351
|$676
|$866
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$669
|$1,386
|$1,750
|Clean
|$597
|$1,236
|$1,566
|Average
|$453
|$937
|$1,199
|Rough
|$308
|$638
|$831
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$819
|$1,533
|$1,894
|Clean
|$730
|$1,367
|$1,695
|Average
|$554
|$1,037
|$1,297
|Rough
|$377
|$706
|$900
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$556
|$1,199
|$1,527
|Clean
|$496
|$1,069
|$1,367
|Average
|$376
|$811
|$1,046
|Rough
|$256
|$552
|$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,424
|$1,849
|Clean
|$529
|$1,271
|$1,655
|Average
|$401
|$963
|$1,267
|Rough
|$273
|$656
|$879
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$854
|$1,658
|$2,064
|Clean
|$761
|$1,479
|$1,848
|Average
|$577
|$1,121
|$1,414
|Rough
|$393
|$764
|$981
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$743
|$1,380
|$1,704
|Clean
|$663
|$1,232
|$1,525
|Average
|$502
|$934
|$1,167
|Rough
|$342
|$636
|$810
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$774
|$1,453
|$1,797
|Clean
|$690
|$1,296
|$1,608
|Average
|$523
|$983
|$1,231
|Rough
|$356
|$669
|$854
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$842
|$1,557
|$1,919
|Clean
|$751
|$1,389
|$1,718
|Average
|$569
|$1,053
|$1,315
|Rough
|$388
|$717
|$912
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$824
|$1,551
|$1,918
|Clean
|$735
|$1,383
|$1,717
|Average
|$557
|$1,049
|$1,314
|Rough
|$379
|$714
|$911
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$529
|$1,190
|$1,527
|Clean
|$472
|$1,061
|$1,367
|Average
|$357
|$805
|$1,046
|Rough
|$243
|$548
|$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$641
|$1,228
|$1,527
|Clean
|$572
|$1,096
|$1,367
|Average
|$433
|$831
|$1,046
|Rough
|$295
|$566
|$726
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$716
|$1,451
|$1,825
|Clean
|$638
|$1,295
|$1,633
|Average
|$484
|$982
|$1,250
|Rough
|$329
|$669
|$867
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$964
|$1,779
|$2,190
|Clean
|$860
|$1,587
|$1,960
|Average
|$652
|$1,203
|$1,501
|Rough
|$444
|$820
|$1,041
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$678
|$1,306
|$1,624
|Clean
|$605
|$1,165
|$1,454
|Average
|$459
|$883
|$1,113
|Rough
|$312
|$602
|$772
Estimated values
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$664
|$1,281
|$1,595
|Clean
|$592
|$1,143
|$1,427
|Average
|$449
|$867
|$1,092
|Rough
|$306
|$590
|$758