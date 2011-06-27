Used 2006 Mitsubishi Montero SUV Consumer Reviews
Go Buy One - You Won't Regret it!
My wife wanted her SUV back after a year driving an economy car. I bought her a Montero Limited and she loves it - it is just the right SUV for a woman, she says. It is easy to drive, has a great warranty, 5 years of roadside assistance, it is comfortable, roomy, has easy to use 4WD, etc. She was so happy I brought this truck home. She had a Ford Explorer last time and said the Montero beats the Explorer by a mile. This SUV is well built, rides smoothly, looks great, and I like it too. I stand 6'3" tall and I can ride in this SUV no problem. Take the time to test drive this SUV and compare it to what you want to buy. Oh, my wife loves the rear tail gate. It swings out like a gate and is very easy to use. Try it out!
My Second Montero
This is my second Mitsubishi Montero, I still have my first one 1998). The performance is more than I need, I don't need more of a gas-eater when gas costs $3.00 per gallon. This Montero is fast, shift smoothly, has good fuel economy and I feel safe in it. If I were to tow anything, I have all the pep that I need. I compared the Montero to the Dodge Durango, but I have had past service problems with Dodge dealers. Ford Explorers' double timing belt costs $2,000 to replace. The Volkswagen Touareg and BMW X5 are way out of my budget. Even the Toyotas in this segment are expensive. My Montero is a 2006 XLS. I got it at a "Buy It Here" lot in Puerto Rico. I paid $29,000 for it. I decided not to pay $34,000 for the Montero Limited with leather, moonroof, and wood dash. I didn't need the DVD system either.
Excellent Truck
I wanted one of these when they changed the body style in 2000. I now have the last Black Limited in my area. It is by far a great vehicle. Comfy, roomy, leather, heated seats, moonroof, all a plus. It has excellent quality, no issues what-so-ever to date. I get many complements on my truck, as many people haven't had the pleasure to have seen the Montero Limited. Coming from a 1998 Expedition, this was big change for me. I had looked at the Toureag, H3, and Aspen, this is the one I came away with. I am truly happy. Would buy another one.
Excellent Monty
This is not my first Montero, I just bought a 2006 XLS model that I found for sale In Puerto Rico. It's about $4,000 less than the Limited model, but I don't want leather, wood in the dash, or a sunroof for $4,000. It has power. This SUV can "only" tow 5,000 pounds with the V6 engine, but what the heck this is a luxury vehicle if I wanted to haul something I would buy a beefy gas eating pickup like the Chevrolet Silverado Z71 that I used to have. The Montero is a winner. I hope that the engine has stong seals, that is a well known problem with the Montero, but with a 100,000 mile warranty I can handle that.
Montero
My wife and I love our Montero. The off-road handling is awesome, the independent suspention does a great job absorbing the bumps and keeping you in control. The engine has a bit less horsepower than other models but the gearing in the transmission makes up for it. The vehicle looks awesome, like your ready for the Paris-Dakar. With this one, we probably could run it! We have approximately 50,000 miles on it and have had NO warranty or miscelaneous issues at all with the vehicle. We have 2.5 year old triplet boys, we can fit all three in forward facing car seats in the 2nd row and still have the rear cargo area left. We picked the perfect vehicle for winter fun, beach fun and all round daily driving.
