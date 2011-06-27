Used 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage Coupe Consumer Reviews

Very reliable markr307 , 03/19/2014 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have a 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage, manual transmission. 160,000 miles on it, I've had it for 2 years, and the occasional repairs are just wear and tear - break pads, spark plugs. A basic but very reliable car. Report Abuse

Best first car ever Zack , 10/20/2015 DE 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This was my first car. I got it at age 16 and I'm now 18 looking to get a mustang. This car has been pushed so hard by me. I haven't had to change ANYTHING besides oil, brakes, spark plugs, belts, battery. It now has 264,000 miles on it. Runs like a champ. Looks similar to a Honda civic on the exterior. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I Hate This Car Kali , 01/10/2007 0 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased my Mirage seven months ago. I think this car is slow. The interior layout is nice, but is very small. I can only have one passenger with me or it is very uncomfortable. Do not buy this car. Report Abuse

Good Commuter Regalistic , 05/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The Mirage DE Coupe is a fun ride in the city aswell as the country side. It is cool inside and out with a sporty look that seems to cost much more than the deal you can get with buying this car. A lot of bang for the buck! Report Abuse