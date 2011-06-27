Used 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage Coupe Consumer Reviews
Very reliable
I have a 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage, manual transmission. 160,000 miles on it, I've had it for 2 years, and the occasional repairs are just wear and tear - break pads, spark plugs. A basic but very reliable car.
Best first car ever
This was my first car. I got it at age 16 and I'm now 18 looking to get a mustang. This car has been pushed so hard by me. I haven't had to change ANYTHING besides oil, brakes, spark plugs, belts, battery. It now has 264,000 miles on it. Runs like a champ. Looks similar to a Honda civic on the exterior.
I Hate This Car
I purchased my Mirage seven months ago. I think this car is slow. The interior layout is nice, but is very small. I can only have one passenger with me or it is very uncomfortable. Do not buy this car.
Good Commuter
The Mirage DE Coupe is a fun ride in the city aswell as the country side. It is cool inside and out with a sporty look that seems to cost much more than the deal you can get with buying this car. A lot of bang for the buck!
Mit. Mirage 01
This car is sporty and was a great price! I love it! I plan to buy anoother in a year.
