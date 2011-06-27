  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mirage
  4. Used 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage
  5. Used 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Mirage
5(62%)4(15%)3(0%)2(15%)1(8%)
4.1
13 reviews
Write a review
See all Mirages for sale
List Price Estimate
$786 - $1,837
Used Mirage for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Cheapest car I have ever owned

LoneStar, 05/14/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is by far the cheapest car in quality I have ever had the displeasure to own. The paint looks as if they used the worst they could find, and this includes a repaint job I had done to repair a collision. It is loud at any speed. The window cranks open on their own due the harsh ride leaving me with wind noise on the highway when I can't adjust it. Mitsubishi must mean "substandard" in Japanese.

Report Abuse

97 Mirage LS

dantej, 09/05/2012
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought a 97 Mirage LS from a friend with 92K on it.I didn't know the car and was really just taking a chance;however, this will tend to be the most reliable I ever bought.THIS LIL THING HATES REPAIR SHOPS I on 190K and this runs around like a two year child. Will not sell it any time soon, so I changed the control arms,paint job, all struts and mounts,alternator and tie rods.I will push this thang to 300K. Still cheaper owning it than making car payments

Report Abuse

Think twice before buying

Trich, 02/12/2005
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my 99 mitsubishi when it was about a year and something old in 2001. a few months after purchasing it , it gave me problems mostly with the brakes. It is crazy how many times I have gotten the brakes fix .

Report Abuse

The BEST CAR EVER!!!

June, 03/10/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My baby has been such a GREAT car. She has been extremely reliable. I got my money's worth over and over again. I love her and I still have her-she has 168,000 and still running. I LOVE this car and if I could pick her up and hug her I would and tell her thank you for carrying me and my beautiful child around everywhere. It is a shame that they do not make them anymore.

Report Abuse

Everyone should have one.

Mitsuman, 05/26/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased this vehicle as a restored/salvage car. It had 19,000 miles and now has 56,000 with no problems in between. I've had the brakes adjusted once and that's it!!! I've maintained it well and never skimped on oil changes and other scheduled maintainance. Gas milage is great at 40 mpg on the highway. The quality isn't quite that of a Honda or Toyota but then again neither is the cost, and it looks better. I would buy another Mirage without a second thought.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Mirages for sale

Related Used 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles