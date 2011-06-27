Used 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews

Cheapest car I have ever owned LoneStar , 05/14/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This is by far the cheapest car in quality I have ever had the displeasure to own. The paint looks as if they used the worst they could find, and this includes a repaint job I had done to repair a collision. It is loud at any speed. The window cranks open on their own due the harsh ride leaving me with wind noise on the highway when I can't adjust it. Mitsubishi must mean "substandard" in Japanese. Report Abuse

97 Mirage LS dantej , 09/05/2012 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought a 97 Mirage LS from a friend with 92K on it.I didn't know the car and was really just taking a chance;however, this will tend to be the most reliable I ever bought.THIS LIL THING HATES REPAIR SHOPS I on 190K and this runs around like a two year child. Will not sell it any time soon, so I changed the control arms,paint job, all struts and mounts,alternator and tie rods.I will push this thang to 300K. Still cheaper owning it than making car payments

Think twice before buying Trich , 02/12/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my 99 mitsubishi when it was about a year and something old in 2001. a few months after purchasing it , it gave me problems mostly with the brakes. It is crazy how many times I have gotten the brakes fix .

The BEST CAR EVER!!! June , 03/10/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My baby has been such a GREAT car. She has been extremely reliable. I got my money's worth over and over again. I love her and I still have her-she has 168,000 and still running. I LOVE this car and if I could pick her up and hug her I would and tell her thank you for carrying me and my beautiful child around everywhere. It is a shame that they do not make them anymore.