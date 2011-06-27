  1. Home
Used 1990 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews

BEST

casper, 07/13/2002
BEST CAR I'VE OWNED

And Still Running Strong

C. Gomez, 11/23/2006
This is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It still has the original clutch, radiator, and indestructible hoses, injectors, fuel pump, and struts. My car has 207,000 miles on it so far and it is and still going strong!

