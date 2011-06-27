  1. Home
Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Consumer Reviews

owner's review

marc, 03/16/2005
My 1993 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup has been a good truck. My mother bought it brand new. She gave it to me when I got back from training in the army. I drove it from Augusta, GA to Nashville, TN once and it performed fine. It's been a very good truck for the past twelve years. We've been keeping up on most repairs.

Worth the price

Norm1, 10/15/2003
I bought this truck 10 years ago and it has been a workhorse. It was a basic model: no ac, no power locks or windows, no power steering, manual transmission; it didn't even have a radio or rear bumper! I added those. But this Mighty Max has been the most reliable of all the cars I've owned in the past 10 years. Just needed the usual new battery, alternator, tires, brakes, etc. I've got 120k on it now, and I don't plan to sell it. We use it for hauling everything. Don't know what we'd have done without it. It's just now starting to show its age, but I hope I can keep it at least another five years. Great little truck!

Good ol' truck

arm51, 02/14/2009
Was my first love and first truck and the best I've ever had so far, I had to put a lot of work into it only because I drove the thing so hard, it was like the little engine that could it just kept going and going. It was a 4 cylinder 5 speed stick working heat and air when I got it the body was dent free but it had its share of rust, I wish that the brakes didn't go out on it and had a tragic death in a ugly accident but may it rest in peace.

