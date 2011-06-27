Used 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan Consumer Reviews

2010 Lancer GTS (CVT) senatejs24 , 07/25/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love this car the dealer was awesome handled and new the cars very well was actually looking at a 2010 lancer Es model before they threw this car into the loop. It handles nice on turns and looks stylish. Report Abuse

Incredibly reliable, a blast to drive! jazket , 02/02/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought a Lancer Ralliart in February 2009 and I now have 20,000 miles on it. I just can't stop driving it. It's impressive for 26,000 I paid I got A LOT of car. I rather drive my Ralliart than my brother's Benz C300 (unless I'm on a road trip of course) it's incredibly fun. Mitsubishi is really overlooked as a brand, and this car should be on your list when searching for a sporty sedan, it took last year's IntelliChoce for Best Overall Sport Sedan under $35,000, and well deserved! If you're into modding you won't be let down unless you really want to go big which is where the marvelous TC-SST fails, it's still in its early stages and it won't hold more than 300wlbs-torque! Report Abuse

Not Bad for the price karkai6 , 05/29/2014 ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Got the car used at 36k miles.. Got it relatively cheaper than the other cars in the same range out there.. The gearbox is among the better ones I have used and the throw feels very slick.. The performance is not very bad, but then the engine doesn't feel very refined over 4-5k rpm.. The looks of the car are definitely a plus, and did influence me considerably against the Mazda 3. So, overall, not a bad car at all, though there are definitely sportier ones out there at this price range. Just be a little wary about the manual transmission, as I had to put up with a car which seems to have been abused by its first owner.. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

LOVE IT! dewaynej77 , 03/13/2011 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I have had my lancer for 7 months now, and still love it as much as the day I drove it off the lot. I LOVE the extra's like bluetooth, 6 disc changer, sub woofer, CVT trans, and stering wheel controls. I get so many compliments on the look of my car. I hope to keep this car for years. I haven't had one single problem so far, and I hope it keeps it up. Some people complain about engine noise, but I like the sound. I really can't say enough good things about my lancer!!! Report Abuse