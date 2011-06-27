  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 1993 Honda Accord
  5. Appraisal value

1993 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
1993 Honda Accord SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,082$1,859$2,284
Clean$952$1,640$2,014
Average$691$1,200$1,474
Rough$431$760$934
Estimated values
1993 Honda Accord DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$782$1,737$2,258
Clean$688$1,532$1,991
Average$499$1,121$1,457
Rough$311$710$924
Estimated values
1993 Honda Accord LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$961$1,885$2,390
Clean$845$1,663$2,108
Average$614$1,217$1,543
Rough$382$771$978
Estimated values
1993 Honda Accord EX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,415$2,205$2,638
Clean$1,245$1,944$2,327
Average$904$1,423$1,703
Rough$563$902$1,079
Estimated values
1993 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$884$2,074$2,720
Clean$778$1,829$2,398
Average$565$1,339$1,755
Rough$352$848$1,112
Estimated values
1993 Honda Accord 10th Anniversary 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,208$2,555$3,286
Clean$1,063$2,253$2,897
Average$772$1,649$2,121
Rough$481$1,045$1,344
Estimated values
1993 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$811$1,713$2,205
Clean$713$1,510$1,944
Average$518$1,105$1,423
Rough$323$700$902
Estimated values
1993 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$897$1,878$2,412
Clean$789$1,656$2,127
Average$573$1,212$1,557
Rough$357$768$987
Estimated values
1993 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$831$1,710$2,187
Clean$731$1,508$1,929
Average$531$1,103$1,412
Rough$331$699$895
Estimated values
1993 Honda Accord SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,113$2,068$2,591
Clean$979$1,824$2,284
Average$711$1,335$1,672
Rough$443$846$1,060
Estimated values
1993 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$927$2,008$2,595
Clean$815$1,770$2,288
Average$592$1,296$1,675
Rough$369$821$1,061
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1993 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1993 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,063 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,253 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1993 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,063 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,253 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1993 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1993 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,063 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,253 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1993 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1993 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1993 Honda Accord ranges from $481 to $3,286, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1993 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.