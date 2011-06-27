Estimated values
2012 Toyota Avalon 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,274
|$12,278
|$13,924
|Clean
|$9,647
|$11,538
|$13,055
|Average
|$8,391
|$10,058
|$11,317
|Rough
|$7,136
|$8,579
|$9,579
2012 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,131
|$13,159
|$14,833
|Clean
|$10,451
|$12,366
|$13,907
|Average
|$9,091
|$10,780
|$12,056
|Rough
|$7,731
|$9,195
|$10,204