Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan Consumer Reviews
Our first car, great choice!
This was my first car and i believe we made an amazing choice. It's very reliable, especially for being 12 years old.. cant even tell! Its comfy inside. I love how the cup holders dont interfere with gear shift. This car is amazing on gas... amazing!! Gas is about 2.13/gallon. $5 gets us close to a half tank.. amazing. We keep up on oil change. I'm sure the timing belt will need replaced (we are at 109k) We change the oil every 3-4k and shes always running like new! We recently had our first big snow. It had no issue turning on even at 5 degree weather. I will stick with Mitsubishi for all future purchases. I feel blessed to own this car!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
A VERY FUN CAR!
I have now put over 136,000 miles on this car. I drive the hell out of this car and treat it like a work truck, engine is great and one of the best 2.4's that was built during this time. I have kept up with my regular maintenance items (oil changes, brakes, transmission flushes, etc...) and the car has been great. Good acceleration and a responsive gas pedal compared to other cars. I know people with much newer cars in this category (Nissan versa's corollas etc ) and this car is way more fun to drive. Looks like after a 136K miles i will have to change the catalytic converter. My goal is to try to get this car to 200k if it holds up.
2004 Lancer ES Experience
Economical. Good ride for compact. More features than Honda Civic. Nice looking. A bit on the noisy side. especially engine with noisey valve tappit. However, still breaking in with only 600 miles on odometer. Interior nice except poor simulated woodgrain dash appears scratched. Very smooth shifting automatic. Nice radio/CD.
OZ to RALLIART
I recently purchased a 2003 OZ, Lightning Yellow....enjoyed the car since day one....went in to get something fixed and walked out (after 5 hours) with a 2004 Ralliart.....I didn't even make a payment on the OZ....the Ralliart is so much FUN...the performance is excellent, handling is tight and solid, sportier clutch and short shift kit can't be any more of a joy to play with...
The absolute best investment!
When I first test drove the Lancer Ralliart I fell in love! I was in the market to buy a compact car and this one is the best of its class. I can't help but smile every time I get behind the wheel. Allthough I think red is the best color to get because of the interior the black one that I got is equally as good. I love how it picks up on the freeway and how it eats up the Civic SI on the road and at top end. The best investment I ever made. For its price the Ralliart with all options is the absolute best buy. And if you haven't drove one you need to because it is fun!
