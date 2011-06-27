Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Continental Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,220
|$45,331
|$47,928
|Clean
|$42,441
|$44,503
|$47,034
|Average
|$40,884
|$42,847
|$45,247
|Rough
|$39,327
|$41,192
|$43,460
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Continental 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,646
|$31,711
|$34,247
|Clean
|$29,112
|$31,132
|$33,609
|Average
|$28,044
|$29,973
|$32,332
|Rough
|$26,976
|$28,815
|$31,055
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Continental 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,412
|$30,460
|$32,975
|Clean
|$27,900
|$29,904
|$32,360
|Average
|$26,877
|$28,791
|$31,131
|Rough
|$25,853
|$27,678
|$29,901
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,799
|$38,919
|$41,526
|Clean
|$36,136
|$38,209
|$40,752
|Average
|$34,811
|$36,787
|$39,204
|Rough
|$33,485
|$35,365
|$37,656
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,041
|$40,163
|$42,773
|Clean
|$37,355
|$39,430
|$41,975
|Average
|$35,985
|$37,963
|$40,381
|Rough
|$34,614
|$36,496
|$38,786
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Continental Select 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,757
|$32,835
|$35,390
|Clean
|$30,203
|$32,236
|$34,730
|Average
|$29,095
|$31,036
|$33,411
|Rough
|$27,987
|$29,837
|$32,092
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Continental Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,603
|$46,754
|$49,402
|Clean
|$43,799
|$45,900
|$48,481
|Average
|$42,192
|$44,193
|$46,639
|Rough
|$40,585
|$42,485
|$44,797
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Continental Select 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,993
|$34,084
|$36,654
|Clean
|$31,417
|$33,462
|$35,971
|Average
|$30,264
|$32,217
|$34,604
|Rough
|$29,111
|$30,972
|$33,238