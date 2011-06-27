Used 1992 Mitsubishi Expo LRV Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity35 cu.ft.
Length168.6 in.
Curb weight2943 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height64.4 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Baja Red
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Tacoma Blue Metallic
  • Acapulco Green
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
