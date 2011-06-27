Used 1992 Mitsubishi Expo Consumer Reviews

Has passed the test! Freddie the Courier , 03/03/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful COURIER/MESSENGER VEHICLE! Between 150-250 miles per day (60,000 MILES FIRST YEAR). Lots of maintenace and some repairs has kept it in great shape and it gets between 24-28 mpg (5-speed). Also the back seat easily is removed/replaced for CARGO OR PASSENGER NEEDS! Report Abuse

A fun, reliable car John T , 11/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought it used. The only maintanence was clean ignition wires ($25), new sliding door mechanism ($400) and tune up ($300) over 3.5 years. Not bad for a 1992. Poor accleration and a noisy interior, but it did great in the snow and was simple to drive (an ice spot resulted in its retirement) Report Abuse

Great Car Docbob , 11/23/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Purchased the car used in '96 with just under 200K miles. Now over 300K miles and still going strong. This car won't break, and believe me, I've tried. I'm shooting for 500,000 miles. Report Abuse

Cool? No. But functional! bigworld , 02/08/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is an odd duck when it comes to styling. It looks like a platypus if you look at it the right way. But if you're looking for a car that rides high, holds a huge amount of cargo and gets great mileage, consider this. Report Abuse