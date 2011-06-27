Used 1992 Mitsubishi Expo Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Has passed the test!

Freddie the Courier, 03/03/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

COURIER/MESSENGER VEHICLE! Between 150-250 miles per day (60,000 MILES FIRST YEAR). Lots of maintenace and some repairs has kept it in great shape and it gets between 24-28 mpg (5-speed). Also the back seat easily is removed/replaced for CARGO OR PASSENGER NEEDS!

A fun, reliable car

John T, 11/20/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought it used. The only maintanence was clean ignition wires ($25), new sliding door mechanism ($400) and tune up ($300) over 3.5 years. Not bad for a 1992. Poor accleration and a noisy interior, but it did great in the snow and was simple to drive (an ice spot resulted in its retirement)

Great Car

Docbob, 11/23/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Purchased the car used in '96 with just under 200K miles. Now over 300K miles and still going strong. This car won't break, and believe me, I've tried. I'm shooting for 500,000 miles.

Cool? No. But functional!

bigworld, 02/08/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is an odd duck when it comes to styling. It looks like a platypus if you look at it the right way. But if you're looking for a car that rides high, holds a huge amount of cargo and gets great mileage, consider this.

older version of the Toyota Matrix xr4wd

MrMatrix, 10/14/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is wonderful, I own a 2004 Toyota Matrix xr 4wd. This Mitsubishi is extremly similar. Of coarse to me the Matrix's looks blow my little Mitsu away, but it is really just a gem of a car. I love everything about it. So far so good, I hope it is as reliable as everyone says it is. My mechnic said I picked a great car. He was not that happy because he said he wont make any money off me for it is soo reliable.. He told me I have great car choices. I own A 96 prizm which I may sell, a 1992 mitsu Expo and the Toyo Matrix. All proven so far to be excellent RELIABLE cars. I dont want to get rid of the ever!

