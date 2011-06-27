Used 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor Consumer Reviews

endeavorlover , 05/20/2015 XLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A)

44 of 44 people found this review helpful

This vehicle has been the best I have ever owned. We bought used with 21,000 on it now here it is 2015 with 109,000. We have had up keep that is normal for a car this age, brakes, belts, hoses, shocks, etc. we also have had to replace the water pump, and all bearings on the axles. I would drive it across the U.S. Today without hesitation. It still doesn't use oil. Have always run synthetic oil since we owned it. It still runs like a sewing machine. We will keep it until we have it towed off hopefully many years from now. If you find one well maintained, BUY IT! Is very safe and dependable. The AWD is invaluable for rain, snow, and ice. May 2016 After changing sparkplugs and changing in all belts and hoses for the very first time since owning my Endeavor, the motor runs so smooth and still very peppy. This is now our second vehicle and does not see as much use as it once did. Still this vehicle has been outstanding. It does have inherited design flaws to contend with but they are not dangerous. If you can find a used Endeavor the 2004 model in particular you will have made a good investment. The key is well maintained. The motor still does not use oil, the transmission is very tight and drive line incredibly strong. I still feel this vehicle has been on of the very best I have ever owned. I would never find an equal anywhere that had the same miles. Still only one occasional squeak in the interior. There are some design flaws with the vehicle. Exterior door handles, exterior vent in front of the windshield, and paint is peeling in various spots. I still feel and wish I had bought two of these 2004 Endeavors. Still a great vehicle and dependable anytime and anywhere. Nov. 2016 We still own our dependable 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor. We just put I believe our fourth set of tires on it. Nothing much has changed. The vehicle is an outstanding daily driver. It is ugly as hell because of the peeling paint but otherwise sound. I still wish I had two of these vehicles. Just a bulletproof vehicle. One thing of note, the timing chain is something that should be checked and adjusted every 25 to 35,000 miles. Do not forget or overlook this very important item less you have aluminum shavings ruin your motor. All electrical still works et. power windows, locks, wipers, heater, A/C and blower. This AWD would be a great vehicle for a first for your teenagers. May 2017. This old Endeavor is still as sound and not using any oil. I have to replace the rear drivers side exterior door handle. The second of four so far. These handles just don't handle UV rays! Other than looking like it has some paint disease it is sound. All electrical items work. It only has 118,000 miles. It has been regulated as my second driver. I think it has become part of the family and most likely be around for a long time to come yet. Got to get a paint job for it someday. Nov. 28, 2018 Well here it is the end of another year almost and we still have our Endeavor. She, yeah it's a woman, is still humming along. Here are notable things we are dealing with so far. I truly wish the door handles were metal! Definitely not kid proof. They're made of plastic and UV is a killer. So I have bought three new handles and have decided to paint them before installing them myself. I believe once these are painted and clearcoat put on this will stop the brittelness problem for good. I will let you know on my next update. As far as concerning the engine we only put 9,000 miles on it but ALL city miles. It still doesn't use oil. It is getting close to time to having the timing chain checked so we will have that done by a great local mechanic we trust. The paint job is still peeling and now small rust spots on top of the cab have appeared so it is time to head to a body shop for 2019. The interior still is immaculate but problems found is the drivers side sunvisor has lost a screw and needs repaired. For some reason the back panel on the passenger side seat has fallen off. I highly suspect an attack from some children has caused this as one of the plastic clips is broken. Exterior trim has been doing well other than the door handles. I crawled under the vehicle to give it a pre-winter inspection and found light rust spots scattered about on the frame. They are not serious yet and very light but need sanded and primed to prevent further damage. Maintenance has been key to this vehicle but every cent has been worth it as it is still a very sound and solid vehicle. I would still drive it anywhere without any hesitation. I was interested and decided to Google this vehicle and found so many others who have had great service with this vehicle. One sticks out who had 348,000 miles on their Endeavor. I believe it this is an incredibly well built vehicle mechanically. One other thing before closing. I am getting ready to install a fourth set of headlights! To me excessive and really not sure why this is occurring. I would be interested to know if other owner has this problem too.