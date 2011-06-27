Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/30 mpg
|20/30 mpg
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|318.0/477.0 mi.
|318.0/477.0 mi.
|302.1/413.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
|Torque
|130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 6000 rpm
|140 hp @ 6000 rpm
|210 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Valves
|no
|no
|16
|Cam type
|no
|no
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|34.3 in.
|34.3 in.
|34.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.2 in.
|47.2 in.
|47.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|28.4 in.
|28.4 in.
|28.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.2 in.
|51.2 in.
|51.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|172.4 in.
|172.4 in.
|172.4 in.
|Curb weight
|2754 lbs.
|2855 lbs.
|3270 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.6 cu.ft.
|16.6 cu.ft.
|13.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.0 in.
|5.0 in.
|4.6 in.
|Height
|49.8 in.
|49.8 in.
|49.8 in.
|Wheel base
|98.8 in.
|98.8 in.
|98.8 in.
|Width
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|68.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Eclipse
Related Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage