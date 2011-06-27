Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1999 Eclipse
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232321
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg20/30 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/477.0 mi.318.0/477.0 mi.302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG232321
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm140 hp @ 6000 rpm210 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Valvesnono16
Cam typenonoDouble overhead cam (dohc)
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.47.2 in.47.2 in.
Rear leg room28.4 in.28.4 in.28.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.51.2 in.51.2 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Curb weight2754 lbs.2855 lbs.3270 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.13.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.5.0 in.4.6 in.
Height49.8 in.49.8 in.49.8 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.98.8 in.98.8 in.
Width68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kalapana Black
  • Northstar White
  • Minden Silver Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Monarch Green Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Pearl
  • Minden Silver Pearl
  • Northstar White
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Monarch Green Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Barcelona Red Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Northstar White
  • Kalapana Black
  • Minden Silver Pearl
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Monarch Green Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
  • Black
  • Tan
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Tan
