Estimated values
1993 Buick Roadmaster 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,305
|$1,681
|Clean
|$506
|$1,153
|$1,489
|Average
|$369
|$848
|$1,105
|Rough
|$232
|$542
|$721
Estimated values
1993 Buick Roadmaster Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,305
|$1,681
|Clean
|$506
|$1,153
|$1,489
|Average
|$369
|$848
|$1,105
|Rough
|$232
|$542
|$721
Estimated values
1993 Buick Roadmaster Estate 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,305
|$1,681
|Clean
|$506
|$1,153
|$1,489
|Average
|$369
|$848
|$1,105
|Rough
|$232
|$542
|$721