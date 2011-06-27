Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,201
|$18,670
|$21,087
|Clean
|$15,476
|$17,820
|$20,103
|Average
|$14,027
|$16,122
|$18,136
|Rough
|$12,578
|$14,423
|$16,169
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,229
|$17,914
|$20,537
|Clean
|$14,547
|$17,099
|$19,579
|Average
|$13,185
|$15,469
|$17,663
|Rough
|$11,823
|$13,839
|$15,747
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,016
|$15,367
|$17,663
|Clean
|$12,434
|$14,668
|$16,839
|Average
|$11,270
|$13,269
|$15,191
|Rough
|$10,105
|$11,871
|$13,543
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,079
|$14,407
|$16,681
|Clean
|$11,538
|$13,752
|$15,903
|Average
|$10,458
|$12,441
|$14,347
|Rough
|$9,377
|$11,130
|$12,791
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,282
|$17,871
|$20,400
|Clean
|$14,598
|$17,058
|$19,449
|Average
|$13,231
|$15,432
|$17,546
|Rough
|$11,864
|$13,806
|$15,643
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,251
|$19,109
|$21,903
|Clean
|$15,524
|$18,240
|$20,881
|Average
|$14,070
|$16,501
|$18,838
|Rough
|$12,616
|$14,762
|$16,795
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,479
|$14,849
|$17,164
|Clean
|$11,921
|$14,174
|$16,364
|Average
|$10,804
|$12,823
|$14,762
|Rough
|$9,688
|$11,471
|$13,161
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,748
|$16,218
|$18,630
|Clean
|$13,133
|$15,480
|$17,761
|Average
|$11,903
|$14,005
|$16,024
|Rough
|$10,673
|$12,529
|$14,286
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,056
|$17,649
|$20,182
|Clean
|$14,382
|$16,846
|$19,241
|Average
|$13,035
|$15,240
|$17,358
|Rough
|$11,689
|$13,634
|$15,475
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,641
|$17,315
|$19,928
|Clean
|$13,987
|$16,527
|$18,998
|Average
|$12,677
|$14,952
|$17,139
|Rough
|$11,367
|$13,376
|$15,280
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,360
|$13,453
|$15,497
|Clean
|$10,852
|$12,840
|$14,774
|Average
|$9,836
|$11,616
|$13,328
|Rough
|$8,820
|$10,392
|$11,883
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,581
|$17,487
|$20,323
|Clean
|$13,929
|$16,691
|$19,375
|Average
|$12,625
|$15,100
|$17,479
|Rough
|$11,320
|$13,509
|$15,584
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,743
|$19,609
|$22,412
|Clean
|$15,994
|$18,717
|$21,367
|Average
|$14,496
|$16,933
|$19,276
|Rough
|$12,998
|$15,149
|$17,185
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,907
|$18,648
|$21,326
|Clean
|$15,196
|$17,799
|$20,331
|Average
|$13,773
|$16,102
|$18,342
|Rough
|$12,350
|$14,406
|$16,353
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,380
|$14,669
|$16,905
|Clean
|$11,827
|$14,002
|$16,116
|Average
|$10,719
|$12,667
|$14,539
|Rough
|$9,612
|$11,332
|$12,962
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,476
|$17,074
|$19,613
|Clean
|$13,828
|$16,297
|$18,699
|Average
|$12,533
|$14,744
|$16,869
|Rough
|$11,238
|$13,190
|$15,039