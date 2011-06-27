  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,201$18,670$21,087
Clean$15,476$17,820$20,103
Average$14,027$16,122$18,136
Rough$12,578$14,423$16,169
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,229$17,914$20,537
Clean$14,547$17,099$19,579
Average$13,185$15,469$17,663
Rough$11,823$13,839$15,747
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,016$15,367$17,663
Clean$12,434$14,668$16,839
Average$11,270$13,269$15,191
Rough$10,105$11,871$13,543
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,079$14,407$16,681
Clean$11,538$13,752$15,903
Average$10,458$12,441$14,347
Rough$9,377$11,130$12,791
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,282$17,871$20,400
Clean$14,598$17,058$19,449
Average$13,231$15,432$17,546
Rough$11,864$13,806$15,643
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,251$19,109$21,903
Clean$15,524$18,240$20,881
Average$14,070$16,501$18,838
Rough$12,616$14,762$16,795
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,479$14,849$17,164
Clean$11,921$14,174$16,364
Average$10,804$12,823$14,762
Rough$9,688$11,471$13,161
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,748$16,218$18,630
Clean$13,133$15,480$17,761
Average$11,903$14,005$16,024
Rough$10,673$12,529$14,286
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,056$17,649$20,182
Clean$14,382$16,846$19,241
Average$13,035$15,240$17,358
Rough$11,689$13,634$15,475
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,641$17,315$19,928
Clean$13,987$16,527$18,998
Average$12,677$14,952$17,139
Rough$11,367$13,376$15,280
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,360$13,453$15,497
Clean$10,852$12,840$14,774
Average$9,836$11,616$13,328
Rough$8,820$10,392$11,883
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,581$17,487$20,323
Clean$13,929$16,691$19,375
Average$12,625$15,100$17,479
Rough$11,320$13,509$15,584
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,743$19,609$22,412
Clean$15,994$18,717$21,367
Average$14,496$16,933$19,276
Rough$12,998$15,149$17,185
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,907$18,648$21,326
Clean$15,196$17,799$20,331
Average$13,773$16,102$18,342
Rough$12,350$14,406$16,353
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,380$14,669$16,905
Clean$11,827$14,002$16,116
Average$10,719$12,667$14,539
Rough$9,612$11,332$12,962
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,476$17,074$19,613
Clean$13,828$16,297$18,699
Average$12,533$14,744$16,869
Rough$11,238$13,190$15,039
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Cadillac ATS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac ATS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,852 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,840 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac ATS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac ATS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,852 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,840 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Cadillac ATS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac ATS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,852 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,840 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Cadillac ATS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Cadillac ATS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Cadillac ATS ranges from $8,820 to $15,497, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Cadillac ATS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.