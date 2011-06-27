Estimated values
1990 Buick Skylark Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$636
|$1,447
|$1,888
|Clean
|$557
|$1,270
|$1,657
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$241
|$564
|$734
Estimated values
1990 Buick Skylark Custom 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$636
|$1,447
|$1,888
|Clean
|$557
|$1,270
|$1,657
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$241
|$564
|$734
Estimated values
1990 Buick Skylark 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$636
|$1,447
|$1,888
|Clean
|$557
|$1,270
|$1,657
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$241
|$564
|$734
Estimated values
1990 Buick Skylark 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$636
|$1,447
|$1,888
|Clean
|$557
|$1,270
|$1,657
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$241
|$564
|$734
Estimated values
1990 Buick Skylark Luxury 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$636
|$1,447
|$1,888
|Clean
|$557
|$1,270
|$1,657
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$241
|$564
|$734
Estimated values
1990 Buick Skylark Gran Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$636
|$1,447
|$1,888
|Clean
|$557
|$1,270
|$1,657
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$241
|$564
|$734