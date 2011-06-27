Estimated values
2008 Cadillac STS Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,546
|$4,400
|$4,874
|Clean
|$3,209
|$3,985
|$4,411
|Average
|$2,536
|$3,153
|$3,486
|Rough
|$1,863
|$2,322
|$2,561
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac STS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,946
|$4,073
|$4,692
|Clean
|$2,667
|$3,688
|$4,246
|Average
|$2,108
|$2,919
|$3,356
|Rough
|$1,548
|$2,149
|$2,465