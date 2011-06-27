Estimated values
2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,807
|$42,041
|$44,791
|Clean
|$39,281
|$41,484
|$44,189
|Average
|$38,229
|$40,368
|$42,983
|Rough
|$37,177
|$39,252
|$41,777
Estimated values
2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,955
|$43,240
|$46,054
|Clean
|$40,414
|$42,666
|$45,434
|Average
|$39,331
|$41,519
|$44,195
|Rough
|$38,249
|$40,371
|$42,955
Estimated values
2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,816
|$50,555
|$53,924
|Clean
|$47,184
|$49,884
|$53,198
|Average
|$45,920
|$48,542
|$51,746
|Rough
|$44,656
|$47,200
|$50,295
Estimated values
2020 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,668
|$41,173
|$44,254
|Clean
|$38,157
|$40,627
|$43,659
|Average
|$37,135
|$39,534
|$42,468
|Rough
|$36,113
|$38,442
|$41,276
Estimated values
2020 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,437
|$39,975
|$43,095
|Clean
|$36,942
|$39,444
|$42,515
|Average
|$35,952
|$38,383
|$41,355
|Rough
|$34,963
|$37,322
|$40,195