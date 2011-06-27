Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,377
|$31,601
|$34,345
|Clean
|$28,858
|$31,040
|$33,724
|Average
|$27,821
|$29,917
|$32,481
|Rough
|$26,783
|$28,795
|$31,238
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT4 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,481
|$26,695
|$29,423
|Clean
|$24,048
|$26,221
|$28,891
|Average
|$23,184
|$25,272
|$27,826
|Rough
|$22,319
|$24,324
|$26,761
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT4 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,793
|$29,990
|$32,700
|Clean
|$27,302
|$29,457
|$32,108
|Average
|$26,321
|$28,392
|$30,924
|Rough
|$25,340
|$27,326
|$29,741
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT4 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,166
|$28,365
|$31,078
|Clean
|$25,704
|$27,862
|$30,516
|Average
|$24,780
|$26,854
|$29,391
|Rough
|$23,856
|$25,847
|$28,266
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT4 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,377
|$31,601
|$34,345
|Clean
|$28,858
|$31,040
|$33,724
|Average
|$27,821
|$29,917
|$32,481
|Rough
|$26,783
|$28,795
|$31,238
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,985
|$30,113
|$32,737
|Clean
|$27,491
|$29,578
|$32,144
|Average
|$26,503
|$28,508
|$30,960
|Rough
|$25,515
|$27,439
|$29,775