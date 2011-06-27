Estimated values
1996 Buick Roadmaster 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$760
|$1,372
|$1,684
|Clean
|$670
|$1,211
|$1,492
|Average
|$489
|$891
|$1,107
|Rough
|$307
|$570
|$723
Estimated values
1996 Buick Roadmaster Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$602
|$1,316
|$1,684
|Clean
|$530
|$1,162
|$1,492
|Average
|$387
|$854
|$1,107
|Rough
|$244
|$547
|$723
Estimated values
1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,325
|$1,684
|Clean
|$551
|$1,170
|$1,492
|Average
|$402
|$860
|$1,107
|Rough
|$253
|$550
|$723