Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,247
|$18,360
|$19,718
|Clean
|$16,864
|$17,961
|$19,265
|Average
|$16,099
|$17,162
|$18,360
|Rough
|$15,335
|$16,363
|$17,455
Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal Sportback 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,061
|$16,181
|$17,535
|Clean
|$14,728
|$15,829
|$17,133
|Average
|$14,060
|$15,125
|$16,328
|Rough
|$13,392
|$14,421
|$15,523
Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,973
|$17,161
|$18,598
|Clean
|$15,619
|$16,788
|$18,171
|Average
|$14,911
|$16,041
|$17,317
|Rough
|$14,202
|$15,294
|$16,464
Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,905
|$19,125
|$20,607
|Clean
|$17,508
|$18,709
|$20,134
|Average
|$16,714
|$17,876
|$19,188
|Rough
|$15,920
|$17,044
|$18,243
Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,127
|$19,232
|$20,586
|Clean
|$17,725
|$18,814
|$20,113
|Average
|$16,921
|$17,977
|$19,168
|Rough
|$16,118
|$17,140
|$18,224
Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,554
|$19,888
|$21,503
|Clean
|$18,143
|$19,455
|$21,009
|Average
|$17,320
|$18,590
|$20,022
|Rough
|$16,498
|$17,725
|$19,035
Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal Sportback GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,371
|$22,426
|$23,740
|Clean
|$20,897
|$21,938
|$23,195
|Average
|$19,950
|$20,962
|$22,106
|Rough
|$19,002
|$19,986
|$21,016