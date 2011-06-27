  1. Home
2018 Buick Regal Sportback Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,247$18,360$19,718
Clean$16,864$17,961$19,265
Average$16,099$17,162$18,360
Rough$15,335$16,363$17,455
Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal Sportback 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,061$16,181$17,535
Clean$14,728$15,829$17,133
Average$14,060$15,125$16,328
Rough$13,392$14,421$15,523
Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,973$17,161$18,598
Clean$15,619$16,788$18,171
Average$14,911$16,041$17,317
Rough$14,202$15,294$16,464
Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,905$19,125$20,607
Clean$17,508$18,709$20,134
Average$16,714$17,876$19,188
Rough$15,920$17,044$18,243
Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,127$19,232$20,586
Clean$17,725$18,814$20,113
Average$16,921$17,977$19,168
Rough$16,118$17,140$18,224
Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal Sportback Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,554$19,888$21,503
Clean$18,143$19,455$21,009
Average$17,320$18,590$20,022
Rough$16,498$17,725$19,035
Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal Sportback GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,371$22,426$23,740
Clean$20,897$21,938$23,195
Average$19,950$20,962$22,106
Rough$19,002$19,986$21,016
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Buick Regal Sportback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Buick Regal Sportback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,728 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,829 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Buick Regal Sportback. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Buick Regal Sportback and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback ranges from $13,392 to $17,535, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
