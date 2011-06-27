Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,706
|$3,852
|$4,508
|Clean
|$2,424
|$3,456
|$4,037
|Average
|$1,859
|$2,663
|$3,097
|Rough
|$1,294
|$1,870
|$2,156
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,372
|$3,360
|$3,926
|Clean
|$2,125
|$3,014
|$3,516
|Average
|$1,629
|$2,323
|$2,697
|Rough
|$1,134
|$1,631
|$1,878
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,101
|$3,067
|$3,616
|Clean
|$1,882
|$2,751
|$3,239
|Average
|$1,443
|$2,120
|$2,484
|Rough
|$1,005
|$1,488
|$1,729
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,265
|$5,181
|$6,263
|Clean
|$2,924
|$4,648
|$5,609
|Average
|$2,243
|$3,581
|$4,302
|Rough
|$1,561
|$2,514
|$2,995
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,197
|$3,220
|$3,802
|Clean
|$1,968
|$2,889
|$3,405
|Average
|$1,509
|$2,226
|$2,612
|Rough
|$1,050
|$1,563
|$1,818
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,481
|$3,520
|$4,114
|Clean
|$2,222
|$3,158
|$3,685
|Average
|$1,704
|$2,433
|$2,826
|Rough
|$1,186
|$1,708
|$1,968