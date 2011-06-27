Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT Consumer Reviews
Run Mustang Run
This is one of the best cars Mitsubishi has made. It is faster than the V6 and hangs with the V8 GT Mustang and it's only a 3.0 Liter V6 Engine. I love the way people turn to look at it.
3000GT SL DOHC 5 Speed
Solid car just hit 100K miles and still no rattles or noises and runs and shifts as new. It has good power with the 5 spd...much better than our Stealth R/T auto. Handling is very nice and tight if you upgrade the rear swaybar to the bigger Addco bar and it stll rides smooth unlike most sporty cars we've had. 60K maint is important since it's a quadcam engine the belt won't last forever.
3000GT SL
This car has a timeless design. I haven't seen any new car that matches its lines, both inside and out. The interior is beautifully done and is very comfortable to drive around town and long distances. It has the appearance of a world class sports car and always catches eyes when its clean and shiny. It's a shame Mitsubishi stopped making them in '99!
AMAZING
Great car. I've had one for about two years now and I still love it as much as the first time I drove it off the lot. Its got about 90,000 miles on it and the only thing I've had to replace is the clutch but the previous and only owner was a woman. Go figure but it's a pretty amazing car.
3000GT Review
Transmission Problems
