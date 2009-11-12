Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale Near Me
7 listings
- 92,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,981
- 117,644 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,998
- 105,599 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$20,950
- 76,044 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$26,900
- 167,234 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 97,827 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990
- 18,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi 3000GT
Overall Consumer Rating4.822 Reviews
ownleewon,12/11/2009
This is one of the best cars Mitsubishi has made. It is faster than the V6 and hangs with the V8 GT Mustang and it's only a 3.0 Liter V6 Engine. I love the way people turn to look at it.
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News