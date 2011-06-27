Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Convertible Consumer Reviews
Best Car Ever
Cardan72, 09/07/2003
I can't tell you how many times people ask me in astonishment "What is that...a Ferrari?" Awesome Colletor's Item vehicle. Not just a car but an experience. Power and Looks to spare. Advanced features and timeless styling. I want to buy one for my wife as soon as we can afford another one. Buy one and you wont regret it.
Garage Queen
Syderwoman, 01/29/2004
Had a 94 SL, loved it, 156K of no problems. Found '95 Spyder SL with just 12.5K on it and had to have it. My '94 coupe was a real hot rod, this car is a cruiser. They seem to hold their value but the best part is top down on a warm day. Everyone asked what it is and and compliments it, particularlt when lowering and raising the top.
