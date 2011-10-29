Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale Near Me
7 listings
- 105,599 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$20,950
- 76,044 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$26,900
- 167,234 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 92,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,981
- 97,827 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990
- 117,644 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,998
- 18,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi 3000GT
Overall Consumer Rating4.834 Reviews
justreviewer,10/29/2011
It's fun to drive, lots of power, good handling , and everything i've expected from a good sports car. As well as minimal comfort and spacing. And no cup holders! I guess i shouldn't be drinking anything in this car and expect not to spill. This monster can zoomm. It takes me to places everyday since the day i bought it 11 years ago. Transmission was rebuilt about 5 yrs ago.
