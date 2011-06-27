2020 MINI Countryman Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Andy , 03/06/2020 Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

So happy with my Mini PHEV. Heaps of charm and character and truly a driver's car. Safe and fuel efficient too if you charge it as often as you can. Everyone seems to like it. Not cheap but good value for money. Low tax if you choose the plug in hybrid. No range anxiety but charge and drive it wisely an you will use the soothing and quiet electric drivetrain a lot. Why the similarly priced Outlander sells so much better is one of life's mysteries.