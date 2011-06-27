  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Countryman
  4. 2020 MINI Countryman
  5. 2020 MINI Countryman Hybrid
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 MINI Countryman Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Countryman
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Countrymans for sale
MSRP Starting at
$37,900
Save as much as $3,480
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Cool ride with a green twist

Andy, 03/06/2020
Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

So happy with my Mini PHEV. Heaps of charm and character and truly a driver's car. Safe and fuel efficient too if you charge it as often as you can. Everyone seems to like it. Not cheap but good value for money. Low tax if you choose the plug in hybrid. No range anxiety but charge and drive it wisely an you will use the soothing and quiet electric drivetrain a lot. Why the similarly priced Outlander sells so much better is one of life's mysteries.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Countrymans for sale

Related 2020 MINI Countryman Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars