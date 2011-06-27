Used 2009 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews

Rob , 07/01/2009

9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I've never had more fun in a car than in my MINI JCW. It pulls hard from 2500-5000 RPMs, corners like no other, brakes instantly, and looks outstanding (mine's dark grey with a black roof). It's nice to be the envy of everyone on the road, especially others driving a Cooper or Cooper S. In fact, the sense of community with other MINI drivers is one of my favorite aspects of the car. I was fortunate enough to be in a financial situation where I could afford the JCW, and the slight performance increase (and I mean slight - it's not much) and exclusivity factor made the extra money worth it. HOWEVER, for anyone more sensible than I, the Cooper S is plenty fun and very much less expensive