  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper
  4. Used 2009 MINI Cooper
  5. Used 2009 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Cooper
5(0%)4(33%)3(33%)2(0%)1(34%)
2.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Coopers for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,030 - $4,958
Used Cooper for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Despite the faults, my favorite car ever

Rob, 07/01/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I've never had more fun in a car than in my MINI JCW. It pulls hard from 2500-5000 RPMs, corners like no other, brakes instantly, and looks outstanding (mine's dark grey with a black roof). It's nice to be the envy of everyone on the road, especially others driving a Cooper or Cooper S. In fact, the sense of community with other MINI drivers is one of my favorite aspects of the car. I was fortunate enough to be in a financial situation where I could afford the JCW, and the slight performance increase (and I mean slight - it's not much) and exclusivity factor made the extra money worth it. HOWEVER, for anyone more sensible than I, the Cooper S is plenty fun and very much less expensive

Report Abuse

Good Car Heavy Maintence

Wesley, 12/21/2016
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have a 2009 JCW I love how the car looks and drives. I currently have 96,000 miles on the vehicle, I am at the Mini Dealer every month at $1,000 dollars a pop. Do not buy this car if you are use to Honda/Acura reliability. It is a pleasure to drive, but expect expensive and frequent maintenance .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Worst decision ever

Dan, 09/30/2016
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

This car never stops breaking. Every repair starts at $500 and Geo's up. There is always at least $1500 worth of work that needs to be done. Do not buy this car!

Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Coopers for sale

Related Used 2009 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles