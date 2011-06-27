Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Better than the critics say Tom , 08/07/2016 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have had this for 3 months. I got the base model with the sunroof and 6 speed manual. The car listed for $27,000 and I bought it for $21,500, including a $1000 rebate. I looked at other cars such as a Civic, Hyundai Elantra, and Kia Optima and they would not discount their cars nearly as much. For the price I paid the car is a great value. It is a premium car. Come standard with 2 zone climate control, blue tooth, sirius radio, alloy wheels, premium vinyl soft touch materials. I get and average of 38 mpg on a tank with 70% high way driving and 30% city driving. I took a 1700 mile trip and averaged 42 mpg for the trip. On the 1700 mile drive, the seats were very comfortable. Much more so than our Dodge Grand Caravan or the Chrysler 300 premium I recently rented. The bluetooth is very easy to setup and the call sound quality is much better than the VW CC I had prior. The only complaint is the knob control for the radio, bluetooth, etc. is not super intuitive and takes a little to learn it. Once I learned it, it is great, but my wife, who rarely drives it, is struggling to learn it. The Chrysler 300's interface is outstanding. I am 6'4" and 300+ pounds an the car is very comfortable, more so than the VW CC or the Chrysler 300. The car is pretty quiet on the road. I feel, for the $21,500 I paid for it, it is a premium small car, unique and a great value. I change cars every 18 months (just cause I want too) and this is already one of my favorites. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Mini! Morgan Wagner , 07/14/2016 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I've always wanted a Mini but was concerned about the ability to fit everything I need for work and with a toddler in a car seat. The Clubman is the answer to all of it! It's the most fun, stylish car I've ever owned! My daughter loves all the fun interior with the rotation of ambient lights. Even my 6'2 husband enjoys driving and riding in this car. The matinance and warranty they offer can't be beat. As for safety my insurance went down because it had a better safety fm rating than my Nissan Altima. Over all I've so in love with my Mini! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Exceeds my expectations! Merissa Shelburne , 06/04/2018 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have never driven a Mini Cooper Clubman. I was out in the market looking for a Fiat SUV AWD. Found one at Carmax but Carmax don't negotiate on prices. I think a got a way better car with the Mini Clubman than the Fiat. The interior materials are high quality, the ambient lights fascinates me and it is a two-toned color. I really love it! It is so comfortable, turns really good and grips the road like a camaro. It even has the option to go green which is fuel efficient. It runs like my daughter's Lexus Hybrid, when you are in traffic, the engines stops like it is not running like the hybrids. You can turn it run like a sports car and you can have it fuel efficient. The trunk is spacious enough to put a lot of groceries and the door opens side by side which is so nice, nothing falling down your head. I even like the side visors, which helps a lot when the sun is so bright on my side window. Overall, the 2016 Mini Cooper Clubman is the best car I ever had. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Liked It More than I thought I Would! CarGuy , 04/05/2018 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful So, I needed a multi-purpose practical car. Mini's get expensive super fast as you put on options. I waited till end of year clearance and got a discount. That is the way to go. What has surprised me is the little 3-cylinder engine. I got the smaller engine to save money and just the FWD. I was not going to get this car (I have had 5 other Mini's) but I kayak and paddle board and no other vehicles have side open doors any more! All are lift hatches. So, I like the Mini styling and got this one at a discount. The base 3-cylinder is great around town and will even squeak the wheels. Where you lack is the top end. With only 134hp your torque and power run out in about the first third of the acceleration curve. When you are on the highway you won't get a big burst of power to pass. It is great on the low end. The cargo room is super. I love how the back doors open automatically when you put your foot under the bumper and now I don't think I could live without it. I have hands full of gear for work, groceries or kayaking stuff and it comes in handy. I love the low roof for a low throw for the kayaks and boards. The ride is amazing, the best I've experienced in a Mini. Also the sound proofing has improved a lot over earlier models. I got JCW sport seats which I might pass on the next time. I liked the style but they are a bit less comfortable for most. All weather mats, roof rack and folding seats make it a super multi-task vehicle for my outdoor activities, taking friends places and daily errands. Mileage is terrific. I get at least the low 30's on highway and high 20's in the city. My teenage nephew drove it on a family trip with my kayaks and a car full of friends and they loved it, especially the tech. So, I expected a slow 134hp, 3100lb mediocre but practical car and I have come to really enjoy it. If you have the bucks the turbo 2.0l is probably a bit nicer and you can get AWD but don't sneer at the base model. It is a good value and will do the job around town and you save many thousands compared to the top end Clubmans. I am now at the end of the lease and I have had not had one single issue with the car, nothing broken, malfunctioning or recalled. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse