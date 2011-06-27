Used 2017 MINI Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great Little Pocket Rocket - Amazing Packaging
OK to start this review out I admit that I had no intention of buying a MINI. Truth be told I went to look at a used Bentley Continental GT and the MINI Convertible was parked next to it. It attracted my wife like iron filing to a magnet! I drove the 10 year old Bentley with 50,000 miles on the clock and was VERY disappointed. Interior room was like a Camaro and it rode like a buckboard. True it was 10 years old, but it was a disappointment. To keep my wife of 49 years happy we took the MINI Cooper S for a test drive. I was very skeptical about even taking it for a test drive but I figured "what the heck!". What a surprise. It rode great and the interior materials and fit and finish were top notch. The Caribbean Aqua color really looks cool, and the light gray leather interior and the rest of the interior surfaces exude "Quality". We had just leased a new Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate AWD three months ago and I was very impressed with the quality and packaging of the MINI Convertible, even compared to our Genesis Luxo Barge. Plus it is a BLAST to drive. The 2.0 Liter Turbo 4 puts out more than enough thrust (189 hp & 207 Ft/lbs). We have been blessed with late Summer weather and we have been driving it with the top down exclusively. Every time I drive it I am amazed at the ride and room. It is truly "10 pounds in a 5 pound bag". The Genesis G90 is a serene drive - the MINI is FUN!. I might be a bit older than the demographic of the typical MINI Convertible owner (70 years young) but I still like to have fun. Seeing and then buying a 2017 MINI Cooper S with 8,000 miles on it was a happy accident. I would not have gone looking for it, but am very happy I found it. We would never have the MINI as an only car - but as a second "fun car" it can't be beat. Well I've had the car a year now and my opinion hasn't changed. We joined the local MINI Club and have been on many rallies and gone to quite a few car shows. It is a blast to drive "hard" and on rallies it corners like a go-kart. Puts a smile on my face every time I get in it. Only problem is that we have had one heck of a hot summer and the top-down time has been limited. Other than that, which is not the car's fault, it has been fun to own and drive. I would recommend one to anyone looking for a fun convertible. The Cooper S with 189 hp has more than enough punch.
an absolute work of art....A MASTERPIECE
i'm an obsessed convertible lover since birth....its hereditary from my convertible loving parents! for my personality, expectations, etc, MY MINI is an absolute dream!! it is spectacular in every way, really indescribable.....it is mesmerizing...love it love it love it!!!
Pricey But Fast
Really cool car. Super quick. The attention to detail inside and out is what makes this car worth the extra money compared to the Fiat 500 although the Fiat is a really cool car too. The convertible top works great. Loaded with "features" many of which I'll provably never use. The interior is roomier than it looks. Well laid out instruments and cool mood lighting (one of the features I didn't need). Our kids are grown, so the back seat is mainly for storage and the occasional friend who wants to go motoring. I drove it on vacation this year ... about 700 miles each way. Handled like a champ. So if you usually only have 2 passenger... want something sporty...and looks cool...this could be the car for you
Love my MINI, Warranty not meaningful
I love my MINI convertible. I would prefer it got better gas mileage but I bought it knowing what the mileage would be. It had little issues within 4 months of buying it (last January). For example, on closing the top, I got conflicting messages. On one instrument it said "retraction complete." On another instrument (large one where radio , manual etc are) where I never got messages, it said retraction NOT complete. So, there appeared to be a computer glitch. When I called the dealer, Seattle MINI by my house, they said if I brought it in, that was my ONE annual visit covered by my warranty. So, I did not take it in and the issue eventually went away. But, I only drove 6K miles during this last year, so I assume I still have a computer glitch which I will have them check out when I take it in this month. You should not get the Bicycle Rack prep unless you verify what bicycle rack is available. For my MINI Cooper convertible, the only bike rack available is sold by MINI for $749.00. So, with the Rack Preparation, that is $1,000.00 to be able to carry a bike. Unless you are an avid cyclist, probably not a good investment. Its a great car, though. I love it.
Absolute blast to drive
Small sports car with big attitude.. jump in hammer down the throttle and the turbo pushes you back in to the seat. Hit the corners and car dives into them. Takes years off your life :-) . Last but not least it's a very comfortable car on long distances and back seat is fine for short trips. Year later Same exact sentiments
