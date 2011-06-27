Estimated values
1993 Mercury Villager GS 3dr Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$679
|$1,190
|$1,443
|Clean
|$619
|$1,084
|$1,320
|Average
|$498
|$873
|$1,075
|Rough
|$378
|$661
|$830
Estimated values
1993 Mercury Villager GS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$687
|$1,203
|$1,459
|Clean
|$626
|$1,096
|$1,335
|Average
|$504
|$883
|$1,087
|Rough
|$382
|$669
|$839
Estimated values
1993 Mercury Villager LS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$769
|$1,325
|$1,600
|Clean
|$701
|$1,208
|$1,464
|Average
|$564
|$972
|$1,192
|Rough
|$427
|$737
|$920