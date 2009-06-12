Used 1993 Mercury Villager for Sale Near Me

LS with leather & rear bucket seats. Bought new in 93. Without a doubt the best vehicle I have owned. Still running strong at 386,500 miles. Trans shifts better than our new Odyssey. Engine has had only normal maintenance. Timing belt replaced at 219k & 375k. Also at 375k replaced all hoses and belts, and relamped some instrument lights. Previously 1 strut replaced, both half-shafts, 1 exhaust sys, front rotors. Gets 25-26 mpg on the hwy & 21-23 around town. We have bought 2 new vehicles since my wife 'retired' this car in 03. Our Acura TL is a great car, and the 07 Odyssey is a pleasure on the hwy with passengers, but I still rather be driving the Villager if it is just my wife & I.

