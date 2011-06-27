Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,057
|$20,632
|$23,323
|Clean
|$14,444
|$18,596
|$20,985
|Average
|$11,218
|$14,526
|$16,307
|Rough
|$7,992
|$10,455
|$11,630
2004 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,421
|$15,959
|$18,042
|Clean
|$11,173
|$14,385
|$16,233
|Average
|$8,677
|$11,236
|$12,614
|Rough
|$6,182
|$8,087
|$8,996
2004 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,230
|$19,569
|$22,123
|Clean
|$13,700
|$17,638
|$19,905
|Average
|$10,640
|$13,777
|$15,468
|Rough
|$7,580
|$9,917
|$11,031