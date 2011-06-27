  1. Home
2011 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,799$8,586$9,876
Clean$6,315$7,981$9,173
Average$5,345$6,773$7,767
Rough$4,375$5,565$6,360
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,233$10,276$11,755
Clean$7,646$9,553$10,918
Average$6,472$8,107$9,244
Rough$5,298$6,661$7,571
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,875$9,914$11,386
Clean$7,314$9,216$10,576
Average$6,191$7,821$8,954
Rough$5,067$6,426$7,333
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,359$8,369$9,814
Clean$5,906$7,780$9,115
Average$4,999$6,603$7,717
Rough$4,092$5,425$6,320
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,134$9,095$10,511
Clean$6,626$8,455$9,762
Average$5,608$7,175$8,266
Rough$4,591$5,895$6,769
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,382$8,119$9,374
Clean$5,927$7,548$8,706
Average$5,016$6,405$7,371
Rough$4,106$5,263$6,037
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,227$10,244$11,704
Clean$7,640$9,523$10,871
Average$6,467$8,082$9,204
Rough$5,294$6,640$7,538
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,019$8,935$10,317
Clean$6,518$8,306$9,583
Average$5,517$7,049$8,113
Rough$4,516$5,791$6,644
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,236$9,254$10,708
Clean$6,720$8,603$9,946
Average$5,688$7,300$8,421
Rough$4,656$5,998$6,896
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,189$10,034$11,373
Clean$7,605$9,328$10,563
Average$6,438$7,916$8,944
Rough$5,270$6,504$7,324
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,855$9,869$11,325
Clean$7,295$9,174$10,519
Average$6,175$7,785$8,906
Rough$5,055$6,397$7,294
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,047$10,184$11,727
Clean$7,473$9,468$10,892
Average$6,326$8,034$9,222
Rough$5,178$6,601$7,552
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,353$8,069$9,310
Clean$5,900$7,502$8,647
Average$4,994$6,366$7,321
Rough$4,088$5,230$5,995
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,545$8,378$9,700
Clean$6,078$7,789$9,009
Average$5,145$6,610$7,628
Rough$4,211$5,430$6,247
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,789$9,736$11,143
Clean$7,234$9,051$10,350
Average$6,123$7,681$8,763
Rough$5,012$6,310$7,176
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,388$9,289$10,662
Clean$6,861$8,635$9,903
Average$5,807$7,328$8,385
Rough$4,754$6,021$6,867
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,603$11,987$14,406
Clean$7,990$11,144$13,380
Average$6,763$9,457$11,329
Rough$5,536$7,770$9,278
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,037$8,915$10,270
Clean$6,536$8,287$9,539
Average$5,532$7,033$8,076
Rough$4,528$5,778$6,614
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,096$9,274$10,841
Clean$6,590$8,621$10,069
Average$5,578$7,316$8,525
Rough$4,566$6,011$6,981
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,182$9,074$10,439
Clean$6,670$8,435$9,696
Average$5,646$7,158$8,210
Rough$4,621$5,881$6,723
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,355$10,284$11,683
Clean$7,759$9,560$10,851
Average$6,568$8,113$9,188
Rough$5,376$6,666$7,524
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,900 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,502 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,900 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,502 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,900 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,502 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Honda Accord ranges from $4,088 to $9,310, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.