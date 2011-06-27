Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,799
|$8,586
|$9,876
|Clean
|$6,315
|$7,981
|$9,173
|Average
|$5,345
|$6,773
|$7,767
|Rough
|$4,375
|$5,565
|$6,360
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,233
|$10,276
|$11,755
|Clean
|$7,646
|$9,553
|$10,918
|Average
|$6,472
|$8,107
|$9,244
|Rough
|$5,298
|$6,661
|$7,571
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,875
|$9,914
|$11,386
|Clean
|$7,314
|$9,216
|$10,576
|Average
|$6,191
|$7,821
|$8,954
|Rough
|$5,067
|$6,426
|$7,333
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,359
|$8,369
|$9,814
|Clean
|$5,906
|$7,780
|$9,115
|Average
|$4,999
|$6,603
|$7,717
|Rough
|$4,092
|$5,425
|$6,320
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,134
|$9,095
|$10,511
|Clean
|$6,626
|$8,455
|$9,762
|Average
|$5,608
|$7,175
|$8,266
|Rough
|$4,591
|$5,895
|$6,769
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,382
|$8,119
|$9,374
|Clean
|$5,927
|$7,548
|$8,706
|Average
|$5,016
|$6,405
|$7,371
|Rough
|$4,106
|$5,263
|$6,037
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,227
|$10,244
|$11,704
|Clean
|$7,640
|$9,523
|$10,871
|Average
|$6,467
|$8,082
|$9,204
|Rough
|$5,294
|$6,640
|$7,538
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,019
|$8,935
|$10,317
|Clean
|$6,518
|$8,306
|$9,583
|Average
|$5,517
|$7,049
|$8,113
|Rough
|$4,516
|$5,791
|$6,644
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,236
|$9,254
|$10,708
|Clean
|$6,720
|$8,603
|$9,946
|Average
|$5,688
|$7,300
|$8,421
|Rough
|$4,656
|$5,998
|$6,896
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,189
|$10,034
|$11,373
|Clean
|$7,605
|$9,328
|$10,563
|Average
|$6,438
|$7,916
|$8,944
|Rough
|$5,270
|$6,504
|$7,324
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,855
|$9,869
|$11,325
|Clean
|$7,295
|$9,174
|$10,519
|Average
|$6,175
|$7,785
|$8,906
|Rough
|$5,055
|$6,397
|$7,294
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,047
|$10,184
|$11,727
|Clean
|$7,473
|$9,468
|$10,892
|Average
|$6,326
|$8,034
|$9,222
|Rough
|$5,178
|$6,601
|$7,552
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,353
|$8,069
|$9,310
|Clean
|$5,900
|$7,502
|$8,647
|Average
|$4,994
|$6,366
|$7,321
|Rough
|$4,088
|$5,230
|$5,995
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,545
|$8,378
|$9,700
|Clean
|$6,078
|$7,789
|$9,009
|Average
|$5,145
|$6,610
|$7,628
|Rough
|$4,211
|$5,430
|$6,247
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,789
|$9,736
|$11,143
|Clean
|$7,234
|$9,051
|$10,350
|Average
|$6,123
|$7,681
|$8,763
|Rough
|$5,012
|$6,310
|$7,176
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,388
|$9,289
|$10,662
|Clean
|$6,861
|$8,635
|$9,903
|Average
|$5,807
|$7,328
|$8,385
|Rough
|$4,754
|$6,021
|$6,867
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,603
|$11,987
|$14,406
|Clean
|$7,990
|$11,144
|$13,380
|Average
|$6,763
|$9,457
|$11,329
|Rough
|$5,536
|$7,770
|$9,278
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,037
|$8,915
|$10,270
|Clean
|$6,536
|$8,287
|$9,539
|Average
|$5,532
|$7,033
|$8,076
|Rough
|$4,528
|$5,778
|$6,614
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,096
|$9,274
|$10,841
|Clean
|$6,590
|$8,621
|$10,069
|Average
|$5,578
|$7,316
|$8,525
|Rough
|$4,566
|$6,011
|$6,981
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,182
|$9,074
|$10,439
|Clean
|$6,670
|$8,435
|$9,696
|Average
|$5,646
|$7,158
|$8,210
|Rough
|$4,621
|$5,881
|$6,723
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,355
|$10,284
|$11,683
|Clean
|$7,759
|$9,560
|$10,851
|Average
|$6,568
|$8,113
|$9,188
|Rough
|$5,376
|$6,666
|$7,524