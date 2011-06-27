Used 1995 Mercury Tracer Consumer Reviews

Best Car I Ever Owned HDW , 02/04/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my Trio brand new and she and I have bonded tremendously. She survived rising flood waters (after I only had it for a few months, she survived being rear-ended (the bumper was not damaged at all) and she fared well most recently when we were sitting at a stoplight and were blindsided by a doe on the passenger fender and front passenger door. I thought for sure my insurance company was going to total her but fortunately they spared her. I have kept up with regular maintenance, oil changes, I had both the timing belt and water pump replaced at 50,000 and 100,000 miles and aside from having to recently get my ignition rekeyed THIS CAR HAS BEEN AND CONTINUES TO BE RELIABLE!!!!!!!!!!!! Report Abuse

Great car atwaterdude , 09/11/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have done a lot of repair on this car but thats because it was sitting for 3 years in my Grandparents drive way. but once i got it fixed up it was great.. i love the gas millage. and it had a great acceleration and braking.. it got me where i had to go and back and some traveling. i dont regret having it or repairing.. its a great car

1995 Tracer roxie353 , 10/14/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 1995 Merc Tracer as a demonstrator w/ 12000 miles in August 1995. I drove that car for 11 freakin' years and 120000 miles :-D In fact, I'd probably still be driving it had the head gaskets not gone on it. AND....... even when they DID, I was STILL able to get almost 30000 additional miles out of that Bad Boy!!! This little car is the very definition of "workhorse"!!! Wish I still had mine (as much as I love my 2008 GMC Sierra PU :-P )

GREAT!!! Miss you , 11/03/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This was one of the best cars I have ever owned oe driven. This car never broke down and left me stranted. Very little maintance. I had 180,000= miles when it finally "went". I htink the deal was wanting me to buy a new car. Told me my engine just went. I had it in the shop for a accelerator motor put on and a tune up. Less then a month latter my engine went. It may not have been a $200,000 dollar car but to me it was priceless. I should have gotten a second opinion.