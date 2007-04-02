Used 1995 Mercury Tracer for Sale Near Me

I bought my Trio brand new and she and I have bonded tremendously. She survived rising flood waters (after I only had it for a few months, she survived being rear-ended (the bumper was not damaged at all) and she fared well most recently when we were sitting at a stoplight and were blindsided by a doe on the passenger fender and front passenger door. I thought for sure my insurance company was going to total her but fortunately they spared her. I have kept up with regular maintenance, oil changes, I had both the timing belt and water pump replaced at 50,000 and 100,000 miles and aside from having to recently get my ignition rekeyed THIS CAR HAS BEEN AND CONTINUES TO BE RELIABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!

