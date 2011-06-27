Used 1991 Mercury Topaz Sedan Consumer Reviews
We love this car
happycow62, 08/30/2003
We bought this automobile new in 1991, We love it. It's dependable and comfortable for two to four people. Great gas mileage. Other than routine maintenance and normal wear and tear, we've had no further repairs, etc. This is the 4th Mercury that we've bought, approximately one every ten to twelve years. We are sold on Mercury products.
4 dr GS Sedan
rubyshaun, 08/19/2004
I got this car for a day runner....Lasted all of 6 months, and we had to send it to car-heaven. Ran strong and smooth while I had it. Simple tune up stuff, I had to replace the exhaust, but that easy easy. A good buy for a first car, that's bout it.
