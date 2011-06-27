Used 1991 Mercury Topaz Sedan Consumer Reviews

happycow62 , 08/30/2003

We bought this automobile new in 1991, We love it. It's dependable and comfortable for two to four people. Great gas mileage. Other than routine maintenance and normal wear and tear, we've had no further repairs, etc. This is the 4th Mercury that we've bought, approximately one every ten to twelve years. We are sold on Mercury products.