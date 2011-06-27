1991 Mercury Topaz Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,760
Used Topaz for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes for the 1991 Topaz.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mercury Topaz.
Most helpful consumer reviews
happycow62,08/30/2003
We bought this automobile new in 1991, We love it. It's dependable and comfortable for two to four people. Great gas mileage. Other than routine maintenance and normal wear and tear, we've had no further repairs, etc. This is the 4th Mercury that we've bought, approximately one every ten to twelve years. We are sold on Mercury products.
rubyshaun,08/19/2004
I got this car for a day runner....Lasted all of 6 months, and we had to send it to car-heaven. Ran strong and smooth while I had it. Simple tune up stuff, I had to replace the exhaust, but that easy easy. A good buy for a first car, that's bout it.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Mercury Topaz features & specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
98 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Topaz
Related Used 1991 Mercury Topaz info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons