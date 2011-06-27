More about the 1991 Mercury Topaz

Used 1991 Mercury Topaz Overview

The Used 1991 Mercury Topaz is offered in the following submodels: Topaz Sedan, Topaz Coupe. Available styles include LTS 4dr Sedan AWD, XR5 2dr Coupe, GS 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan AWD, GS 4dr Sedan AWD, LS 4dr Sedan, LTS 4dr Sedan, GS 2dr Coupe, and GS 2dr Coupe AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Mercury Topaz ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Mercury Topazes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Mercury Topaz for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Mercury Topaz.

Can't find a used 1991 Mercury Topazs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Topaz for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,367 .

Find a used Mercury for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,869 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Topaz for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,776 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,931 .

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Mercury Topaz?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials

Check out Mercury Topaz lease specials