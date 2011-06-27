  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Topaz
  4. Used 1991 Mercury Topaz
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

1991 Mercury Topaz Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercury Topaz for Sale
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,760
Used Topaz for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes for the 1991 Topaz.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mercury Topaz.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

We love this car
happycow62,08/30/2003
We bought this automobile new in 1991, We love it. It's dependable and comfortable for two to four people. Great gas mileage. Other than routine maintenance and normal wear and tear, we've had no further repairs, etc. This is the 4th Mercury that we've bought, approximately one every ten to twelve years. We are sold on Mercury products.
4 dr GS Sedan
rubyshaun,08/19/2004
I got this car for a day runner....Lasted all of 6 months, and we had to send it to car-heaven. Ran strong and smooth while I had it. Simple tune up stuff, I had to replace the exhaust, but that easy easy. A good buy for a first car, that's bout it.
See all 2 reviews of the 1991 Mercury Topaz
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
98 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1991 Mercury Topaz features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Mercury Topaz

Used 1991 Mercury Topaz Overview

The Used 1991 Mercury Topaz is offered in the following submodels: Topaz Sedan, Topaz Coupe. Available styles include LTS 4dr Sedan AWD, XR5 2dr Coupe, GS 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan AWD, GS 4dr Sedan AWD, LS 4dr Sedan, LTS 4dr Sedan, GS 2dr Coupe, and GS 2dr Coupe AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Mercury Topaz?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Mercury Topazes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Mercury Topaz for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Mercury Topaz.

Can't find a used 1991 Mercury Topazs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Topaz for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,367.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,869.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Topaz for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,776.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,931.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Mercury Topaz?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Topaz lease specials

Related Used 1991 Mercury Topaz info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles