Used 1991 Mercury Topaz for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Topaz Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Topaz searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Topaz
  4. Used 1991 Mercury Topaz

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Topaz

Read recent reviews for the Mercury Topaz
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
We love this car
happycow62,08/30/2003
We bought this automobile new in 1991, We love it. It's dependable and comfortable for two to four people. Great gas mileage. Other than routine maintenance and normal wear and tear, we've had no further repairs, etc. This is the 4th Mercury that we've bought, approximately one every ten to twelve years. We are sold on Mercury products.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercury
Topaz
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Mercury Topaz info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings