Used 2005 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews
Great, Solid Car
My 2005 Mercury Sable is great! I got a fantastic car, and at a great price. Super value. It has an excellent ride, good performance, and handles great. Has 52,000 miles on it, only routine maintenance thus far (i.e. oil changes & wipers). Still has original tires and brakes! (Never has been in shop for repairs). It has great features for the money, is very comfortable for the family, and has large trunk space. I'm not sure I'll ever let it go. Highly recommend it if looking for a good, solid, used car.
Underpriced
This is my 2nd sable; the first lasted over 12 years before it finally quit. The 05 sable exceeded my expectations as far as interior design and build quality. It kind of reminds me of a luxury car. It may not have perfect gas mileage (I average around between 27-29 mpg), but other than that it definitely outclasses most of its competitors. This car deserves a lot more credit.
Best kept secret out there at the time..
I really love this car, especially now that I purchased better all season tires! I purchased this car with 19,000 miles for $12,000. It is completely loaded. I now have 45,000 miles on it and have not had any issues. It has a very strong v6 dohc engine that is fast on acceleration. The interior appointments look rich and classy. I also had a V6 Camry before this and I can truthfully say that for the price difference, the Sable is just as good - so far. I sold my Camry with 166,000 miles without any issues, hopefully the Sable will give me the same reliability, only time will tell.
great car with lots of value.
I am very pleased with the car. It has a great ride, seems solid ,and has good pick up. Why over pay for a Import.
Keeps tickin'
Extremely dependable, a great highway cruiser w/mpg average 23-25. This is my 4th Sable and will easily last over 200,000 miles in my experience. Weakest link is the transmission. However, if you change fluids on time, tell her you love her once a week- she will love you back. Very high rating on dependability and safety. This is not your dad's Sable.
