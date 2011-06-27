Used 2002 Mercury Mountaineer Consumer Reviews

2002 Mercury Mountaineer, 4.6L V8, 5-A, AWD. car_enthusiast , 03/21/2011 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Wow, after reading so many terrible reviews about this suv, I must say I am a very fortunate owner then. (3rd owner to precise). My 4.6 has well over 120,000 miles on it and I never had any transmission problems. (Yes, never). The tranny shifts fast and has good gear ratios which enable this suv to have really quick acceleration. And all of the people that say this car has a terrible fuel economy probably drive too aggresively. We took this car out for a very long highway trip and we averaged over 20mpg during the trip and our car had 4-5 people inside, full trunk of heavy bags, and our avg. speed was over 70mph. Mixed Mpg with mostly city driving ranges from low to high teens. Report Abuse

2002, 4.6L V8 AWD model av8r1x , 07/09/2012 16 of 16 people found this review helpful 217,000 + miles and still going strong! original engine, original transmission. However, I get regular oil changes, change the air filter regularly, clean the engine once in a while, etc...my only complaints are 1) the engineers who designed this vehicle did not put a governor on the accelerator, and sometimes when you take your foot off and coast, the gears shift down with a "thunk," instead of gradually, but this doesn't do any harm to the tranny, and 2) i had problems early-on with the vent system in the rear (3rd row seats). it makes a clicking noise sometimes, like the fan motor isn't working. Report Abuse

First car tylermex , 06/23/2011 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This was my first car that i have shared with my brother. it was very easy to drive and pretty fast. it takes a second to kick into gear but its fast and handles good. my only main complaints are these: it is very shaky on the highway, the altinator dies pretty quickly (with car aftermarket audio), and my engine has made squeeky and clicking sounds everynow and then which were minor fixes. i am happy to leave this car for a new one only because of the 10mpg city and 17 highway, its rediculous Report Abuse

Longest Lasting SUV in this family amkrug2 , 08/11/2014 6 of 7 people found this review helpful My father bought this car in '03 with just over 30k miles on it. Being a repo, there were a couple small problems that the dealership happily fixed, such as a new steering wheel (Lady who owned before broke all the buttons) and one seat replaced. We modified the intake by putting an aftermarket spectre cold air intake on it, but besides that is totally stock. This car lasted like that for 160k miles. The transmission was starting to slip and the front hubs needed attention. We went ahead and replaced them. Now, mind you, nothing ever broke, we just went ahead and replaced before they did. 62k miles later, it broke down for the first time and was just the pump. She is still going strong! Report Abuse