Pros & Cons
- Extensive list of safety features, solid crash test scores, sharp design inside and out.
- Unrefined V6 comes up short in horsepower and fuel economy, clumsy handling, low-quality interior materials, less seating flexibility than competitors, no navigation system available.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2007 Mercury Monterey may look the part of a luxury minivan, but an underpowered engine, subpar handling and a cut-rate interior spoil the effect. If you want upscale family transportation, you're better off looking at high-line versions of other top minivans.
Vehicle overview
Luxury-themed minivans have become popular among consumers with a bit more money to spend on family transportation. Although most still buy these vehicles for their sliding-door convenience and high seating capacity, many buyers now equip their vans with such features as navigation systems, rearview cameras and power liftgates. In an effort to reach out to this type of minivan shopper, Mercury introduced its upscale Monterey for the 2004 model year.
Unlike the smaller Mercury Villager minivan sold from 1993-2002, the 2007 Mercury Monterey is not related in any way to the Nissan Quest. Instead, it's a ritzier twin of the Ford Freestar. Aside from the fact that the Monterey has different styling, a few more optional amenities and only comes with a 4.2-liter V6, the two vans are identical. Alas, these shared genetics do not really work in the Monterey's favor. The Freestar platform is quite aged, and not only does this take away from the Monterey's handling capabilities, it results in an interior that feels less spacious than competitors' cabins. The Mercury's optional two-tone leather seats with built-in heating and cooling elements may divert your attention from this shortcoming for awhile, but scrutinize your surroundings and you'll notice other problems like low-grade materials, inconsistent build quality and a third-row seat that folds only as a single piece (rather than offering the flexibility of a 60/40 split). Plus, many of the key luxury minivan features simply aren't available on the Monterey, among these a nav system, a backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, rear sunshades, even a sunroof.
Unfortunately, the situation doesn't get much better out on the road. The V6 feels strained during highway merging and passing attempts, and it returns the lowest gas mileage of any six-cylinder in this class. Ride quality is comfortable, at least, and with the Monterey's standard array of airbags and favorable crash test scores, families will be well protected in the event of a collision. However, competitors like the Honda Odyssey, Hyundai Entourage, Toyota Sienna and Nissan Quest are just as safe, while offering superior acceleration, handling capabilities and overall refinement. Accordingly, we'd advise giving them strong consideration before spending your money on the Mercury Monterey.
Mercury Monterey models
The seven-passenger 2007 Mercury Monterey minivan comes in one size and one trim level: Luxury. Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, dual power-sliding side doors, privacy glass, dual-zone manual air-conditioning (with a separate rear fan unit and controls), an in-dash CD changer, a power driver seat with memory, a wood/leather steering wheel with audio controls, cruise control, full power accessories and an external temperature display.
On the options list, you'll find both regular leather seats and two-tone leather seats with heating and cooling elements for the driver and front passenger. Other items to consider include automatic climate control, a power liftgate, a rear DVD entertainment system, a power front-passenger seat and 17-inch wheels. You can also get a two-passenger second-row bench instead of the standard captain's chairs as a no-cost option. Additionally, this is one of only a few minivans to offer mobility preparation as a factory option; select this package and your Monterey will come with heavy-duty springs and no second-row seat to accommodate an aftermarket wheelchair-lift installation.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2007 Mercury Monterey has just one available engine, a 4.2-liter V6 that delivers 201 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque. A standard four-speed automatic transmission directs power to the front wheels. EPA fuel estimates are 17 mpg city and 23 mpg highway, below average for the minivan segment.
Safety
Four-wheel antilock disc brakes with electronic brakeforce distribution are standard on all Monterey minivans. Also standard are front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags that span all three rows of seating, power-adjustable pedals, a tire-pressure monitor and parking sensors on both the front and rear bumpers -- a rarity in this class. The AdvanceTrac stability control system (which incorporates a panic brake assist feature) and self-sealing tires are optional.
The Monterey earned a perfect five stars in NHTSA frontal-impact crash tests; in side-impact tests, it received four stars for front-occupant protection and five stars for the rear. In 40-mph frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Mercury minivan picked up a "Good" rating (the highest on a scale of four). The IIHS rates it "Acceptable" (second highest) for side-impact safety.
Driving
On the road, the Monterey performs adequately. The big V6 offers ample power around town, but it tires quickly during merging and passing maneuvers on the highway. In addition, power delivery is noisy and unrefined compared to other six-cylinders in this class. The van's soft suspension provides a comfortable ride, but allows too much body roll around corners. Steering feel isn't bad, but with a 40-foot turning circle, Mercury's minivan isn't terribly nimble in tight spaces.
Interior
Inside, the 2007 Mercury Monterey has a clean dash design and a shapely steering wheel; equipped with the two-tone leather upholstery, it's an attractive ensemble. Unfortunately, the quality of the materials leaves something to be desired. More problematic for families is the shortage of legroom in the second row -- even toddlers can't avoid kicking the backs of the front seats. The Monterey has the requisite fold-flat third-row seat, but it folds only as a single piece (instead of offering a more useful 60/40-split as in most other minivans). The second-row seats are removable, but the operation is harder to perform than it should be. Maximum cargo capacity is 134 cubic feet, low for a van this size.
Most helpful consumer reviews
My Mercury Monterey is excellent the ride and handling is super and the V6 Power is really great for passing or just getting up to speed The exterior style is sporty and classy and the interior is really nice i love the wood/leather steering wheel with audio controls everything works perfectly and there is plenty of passenger and cargo room the only thing i wish this van had that it doesn't is a NAV System and Satellite Radio But the thing i am most happy with is the comfortable smooth quiet ride and superb handling its awesome it really hugs the curbs and the dual climate control is there to make sure everyone is always comfortable I highly Recommend the Sporty yet Elegant Mercury Monterey..
Ever since i purchased my 07 Monterey the more i drive it the more i love it because it handles extremely well and the ride is very quiet and smooth and the 4.2L V6 Engine is very powerful and can get up to 70 in just a few seconds and the interior is extremly roomy and comfortable and has tons of cargo room when the rear seats are folded down and everything is all power the rear doors are power the liftgate and the seats are dual power and the Montereys design inside and out is extremly classy and the quality of the materials are top of the line and the wood trim in the dash and chrome door handles and locks really set off the interior well as the wood in the steering wheel i love this van..
Let me begin by telling you that the Mercury Monterey is without a doubt the best minivan on the market seeing how it comes with a standard 4.2L V6 (BIGGEST IN A MINIVAN)And standard leather seating and dual climate control and the wood/leather steering wheel and it has every available option offered by Mercury and the great looking norsea blue paint and 17" rims make this van really stand out above the others and with the extremly smooth quiet ride i want to know why this is not the best selling van because the quality and reliablity is awesome. sure the price is high but its worth it because this is the best looking van inside and out and the only thing i dont is that i dont have 2 of them .
My 2007 Mercury Monterey is awesome it has it all at the push of a button like dual power sliding doors dual power heated & cooled seats & dual climate control & a power liftgate the Monterey has a sporty exterior & a elegant interior with great looking wood and chrome trim accents & the little clock between the a/c vents look great & it has a great smooth ride & i really love going around sharp curves because the Monterey hugs them with ease & even going about 80 mph on the freeway the ride is extremely quiet & the powerful 4.2L V6 is really fast from the get up & go i love to floor it because i love that power and still get about 21 mpg i could not be happier with my Monterey i recommend it
Features & Specs
|Luxury 4dr Minivan
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|201 hp @ 4250 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
