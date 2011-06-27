Used 2006 Mercury Milan Sedan Consumer Reviews
Not Exactly Pleased
Loved interior & exterior at purchase. Too bad it didn't last. The window control panel on the driver's side door pops out each time you close the door. I feel like the car is straining when I accelerate. Then when the car had about 25,000 miles on it, it began to hesitate when I tried to accelerate. It got to the point where the car would not respond when I pushed the gas pedal, it would hesitate and then eventually would go, but when it did it would shoot my RPMs up high. This was dangerous, especially in an intersection. The car was under warranty at the time, and they ended up replacing the coil packs (?). This corrected the problem. I'm not impressed with this car & would not recommend.
What a great car!
We bought this car in 2007 and have had it ever since. Car now has 215K miles on it. Aside from routine maintenance (it has been religiously maintained per the owners manual), we have only repaired the 1) starter and 2) spent about $600 on the supension (both front an rear). Otherwise original engine and everything else, doesn't use oil, has started 100% of the time and ready to go. I cannot believe what a cheap car this has been for us to own. Have had support from 3 different Ford dealerships and have found them all to be amazing. Interior has aged very well, no torn seats, etc. still comfortable to drive. It willl not wow you withits handling (I describe it as a heavy, ponderous car), but engine and acceleration still more powerful than most after all these years, uses no oil at all. Driven in the Midwest winters, very effective traction control. Highly recommended if looking for a cheap and reliable used car. I plan to drive this til it dies, and it shows no signs of doing so!
Good car if you like to baby it after 100,000 mi
Great car. Very comfortable, probably the most comfortable car ever. Its easy to get my down-syndrome uncle in and out. But, the downside is that at about 100,000 miles the transmission will start to slip after driving it about 25-30 minutes, so I can't trust it to pass on the highway. Will more than likely never buy one again :( which makes me said because I loved it at the beginning
Very good overall vehicle
I have been very happy with my purchase overall. The only regret is buying one with the 5 speed manaul transmission. I thought it would be fun shifting gears but it's not.
Great car all together
For the money, this car is awesome. From the comfy leather seats and sun roof, to the sleek design inside and out. I do wish I had the 6 cyl at times, but I have a 5-Speed which is a bit more power efficient. The stereo sounds better than many stock systems I've heard. The stock wheels are pretty sharp. Very roomy all around for a smaller sedan.
