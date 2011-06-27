Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews
It's a great car!
We've had our Mariner Hybrid for a month and absolutely love it. It rides smoothly and has plenty of pep. We get 35 MPG in all-around driving, including a fair amount of expressway. Another plus is that the car encourages good driving habits by performing best with gradual acceleration and braking. It is a great car that has exceeded our high expectations.
I love this SUV!
I've had my new 2010 Mariner Hybrid now for a couple of weeks and I have absolutely no buyer's remorse whatsoever! I love it! I'm averaging close to 34mpg (highway and street combined). The ride is smooth, great visibility, love the NAV system and sync features. "So far" ... worth every penny I spent for it!
I was surprised
I've had my 2010 awd mariner hybrid for a few weeks now and am very impressed with its drivability. I did not expect the electronic boost of the engine under hard acceleration. It gives the feel of a V6 out of a 4. Interior room and quality is great, very classy design.
Sponsored cars related to the Mariner Hybrid
Related Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Hybrid SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner