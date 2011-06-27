Estimated values
1995 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,145
|$1,551
|$1,768
|Clean
|$1,023
|$1,386
|$1,581
|Average
|$780
|$1,057
|$1,207
|Rough
|$536
|$729
|$834
Estimated values
1995 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,130
|$1,530
|$1,744
|Clean
|$1,010
|$1,368
|$1,560
|Average
|$770
|$1,044
|$1,191
|Rough
|$530
|$719
|$822
Estimated values
1995 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,294
|$1,731
|$1,966
|Clean
|$1,156
|$1,548
|$1,758
|Average
|$882
|$1,181
|$1,343
|Rough
|$607
|$814
|$927